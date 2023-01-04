Shaymen's opponents on Saturday make addition to their squad
Torquay United have made an addition to their squad ahead of their game against FC Halifax Town on Saturday.
The Gulls have signed attacking midfielder Ricky Aguiar from Swindon Town, where he has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season.
“I’m very happy that Ricky has agreed to join us,” Gulls boss Gary Johnson told the club’s official website. “He will be a great addition to our squad.
“We’ve had him on our radar for some time, and we’ve taken this opportunity to bring him in, as on this occasion it’s the right player, at the right place, at the right time.
“Ricky’s got the ability to score goals, with a good touch and a good football brain, and will be very important to our cause.”
But Aguiar’s arrival comes as experienced centre-back Mark Ellis returns to parent club Barrow following the completion of his loan.
“We thank Mark Ellis for his services with us in the last couple of months,” said Johnson. “Unfortunately Mark pulled his hamstring against Yeovil on Boxing Day, which in fact became the end of his loan. We did ask if he would like to stay longer, but being a family man up north, he decided he would not be able to carry on any longer.
“I know he enjoyed his stay here, and we wish him all the best for the future.”