Gary Johnson. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Gulls have signed attacking midfielder Ricky Aguiar from Swindon Town, where he has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

“I’m very happy that Ricky has agreed to join us,” Gulls boss Gary Johnson told the club’s official website. “He will be a great addition to our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had him on our radar for some time, and we’ve taken this opportunity to bring him in, as on this occasion it’s the right player, at the right place, at the right time.

“Ricky’s got the ability to score goals, with a good touch and a good football brain, and will be very important to our cause.”

But Aguiar’s arrival comes as experienced centre-back Mark Ellis returns to parent club Barrow following the completion of his loan.

“We thank Mark Ellis for his services with us in the last couple of months,” said Johnson. “Unfortunately Mark pulled his hamstring against Yeovil on Boxing Day, which in fact became the end of his loan. We did ask if he would like to stay longer, but being a family man up north, he decided he would not be able to carry on any longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad