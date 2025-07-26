Shaymen's penultimate pre-season friendly at Ashton United ends in goalless draw
FC Halifax Town drew 0-0 at Ashton United in their penultimate pre-season friendly.
Back-up keeper Nat Ford was handed a start for Town, as were summer signings Shaun Hobson, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, AJ Warburton and Josh Hmami.
But despite Charlie Hayes-Green, Jamie Cooke and Hmami all going close, Halifax were unable to make the breakthrough.
Town’s final pre-season game is at Curzon Ashton next Saturday, with their first match of the campaign at Braintree Town on August 9.
