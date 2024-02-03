Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Wright's superb goal put Town in control of the game but Aldershot fought back thanks to Lorent Tolaj and Kwame Thomas, with Town a shadow of the team after the interval that had gone in-front.

In Town's first home game for just over a month, and their first since The Shay's future was thrown into doubt, it looked like home sweet home at the interval, but bad habits from recent weeks reared their ugly head again and The Shaymen were punished for another disappointing half of football.

A win would have put them right back on track for the top seven. Defeat casts the play-off places further adrift.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

After 17 games, the triumvirate of Adam Senior, Jordan Keane and Jamie Stott was broken up and Town played a back four. And looked better for it.

Adan George nearly marked his home debut with a goal after a minute but sidefooted wide when a cross dropped for him six yards out.

Town benefited from having wingers high and wide, with Wright and Angelo Cappello offering a potent threat, while those in possession seemed to have more options and runners ahead of them. Usually Wright and Cappello.

Wright set-up Jamie Cooke inside the box after being picked out with a lovely pass down the right, but his shot was blocked.

It was an open, attractive game, something which The Shay has been sorely missing at times this season.

And Aldershot played their part, with Tolaj heading wide from a corner, sending a bobbling shot wide and bringing a good save from Sam Johnson ten yards out.

They don't call him the non-league Erling Haaland for nothing.

But Wright produced a strike the Manchester City star would have admired when he unleashed a stunning shot 25 yards out that flew high into the net.

Jack Barham forced a save from Johnson shortly after the goal, but Town were on top.

There was a lovely one two between Luke Summerfield and Cappello before George put his shot over on the turn.

Aldershot looked rigid and inflexible, whereas Halifax were sinuous and fluent.

The Shots had some shots, but weren't as effective or vibrant as The Shaymen in open play.

The difference from the timid and turgid first-halves at Fylde and Wealdstone was stark.

Goalscorer Wright's bandaged head epitomised the attitude and spirit his team were playing with; bruised and battered by recent games but not cowed.

There were still mistakes but those who erred at least ran to recover it

George added a fresh dimension to Town's game, offering well-timed runs in-behind and confidence when he got the ball that he could make something happen.

Halifax's fab four of George, Cooke, Cappello and Wright were causing more problems than Aldershot's front three of Tolaj, Barham and Josh Stokes, who came into the match with 48 goals between them this season.

But Aldershot's top scorer was perfectly placed to draw them level a few minutes after the restart when he converted Ryan Glover's cross from the right.

It had been flatter and messier from Town since half-time, with passes not as crisp and decision-making not as sharp.

Aldershot were much more effective in nullifying the hosts, but the hosts were far less effective on the ball.

Wright and Cappello both had efforts from just outside the box but it was more hard work for Town to create chances now.

The Shaymen were waning, morphing into the side from Fylde and Wealstone, while Aldershot were improving.

And the visitors completed the turnaround from another cross from the right, which substitute Thomas sidefooted in with his first touch.

Johnson then kept Town in the game with a save one-on-one from Barham; Halifax's first-half vibrancy and energy had evaporated.

Sub Jack Jenkins would have scored a superb debut goal to salvage a point late on but for Jordi van Stappershoef's excellent save at full stretch.

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Keane, Stott, Galvin, Hunter (Cosgrave 90), Summerfield, Wright (Oluwabori 75), Cooke, Cappello (Jenkins 82), George. Subs not used: Senior, Evans.

Scorer: Wright (26)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 4

Aldershot: Van Stappershoef, Harfied, Harries, Menayese, Rowe, O'Keefe (Thomas 67), Frost, Glover, Stokes (Widdrington 88), Barham (Daly 76), Tolaj. Subs not used: Barrett, Tetek.

Scorer: Tolaj (49), Thomas (70)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 3

Referee: Andrew Miller

Attendance: 1,928 (192 away)