Shaymen's promotion-winning team from 1997-98 season to be reunited at special event
Halifax Town’s promotion-winning team from the 1997-98 season will be reunited at a special event at The Shay on Saturday, April 15.
By Tom Scargill
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Players from the team will be part of a Q&A before Town’s home game against Maidstone United, including star striker Geoff Horsfield, skipper Kevin Hulme, Kieran O’Regan, Mark Bradshaw, Darren Lyons, Paul Stoneman and Jon Brown.
The cost for the event is £55 per person and includes access to event from noon, meeting the team plus a Q&A, a three-course meal, a commemorative programme, and half-time tea and coffee.
To book contact John Willams at [email protected]