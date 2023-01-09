News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Shaymen's promotion-winning team from 1997-98 season to be reunited at special event

Halifax Town’s promotion-winning team from the 1997-98 season will be reunited at a special event at The Shay on Saturday, April 15.

By Tom Scargill
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Open top bus celebration at the Halifax Town Hall for Halifax Town after winning the Football conference title and promotion back to the football league
Open top bus celebration at the Halifax Town Hall for Halifax Town after winning the Football conference title and promotion back to the football league

Players from the team will be part of a Q&A before Town’s home game against Maidstone United, including star striker Geoff Horsfield, skipper Kevin Hulme, Kieran O’Regan, Mark Bradshaw, Darren Lyons, Paul Stoneman and Jon Brown.

The cost for the event is £55 per person and includes access to event from noon, meeting the team plus a Q&A, a three-course meal, a commemorative programme, and half-time tea and coffee.

Hide Ad

To book contact John Willams at [email protected]

Halifax Town star players Geoff Horsfield and Jamie Patterson celebrate winning at kidderminster where Halifax Town clinched the Vauxhall Conference title in 1998