Halifax's season is going from bad to worse at the moment, and this game offered no evidence it will get better anytime soon.

Goals from Alex Whitmore, Callum Maycock and Jack Stevens put the result beyond doubt after an hour prior to Luke Summerfield's penalty.

The Shaymen looked play-off contenders at the turn of the year, but not anymore. They're drifting away into mid-table obscurity.

The Shay

It's been an alarming slide and and there are no signs of it being stopped.

Town started the game calm and assured on the ball, but too much so, with an absence of malice or risk to their play.

Solihull fell into the same category in a soporific first quarter of the contest devoid of goalmouth action.

There was no response by Town to the dreadful second-half on Saturday; only Max Wright and Luke Summerfield stood out as players playing with some urgency, a damning indictment in itself

Halifax were one-paced, slow, and stuck in a cycle of sideways and backwards passes, keeping possession alright but going nowhere with it.

Whitmore broke the boredom midway through the half with a looping header from a corner that evaded the reach of Sam Johnson.

The goal invigorated the visitors, who got another five minutes later when Maycock finished smartly from Mark Beck's lay-off inside the box.

And that was after Jack Stevens had shot just wide cutting in from the left.

Chris Millington was being forced to watch from the stands after his third booking of the season against Aldershot.

But the presence of Pep Guardiola might have struggled to inspire a turnaround at this rate.

Town looked low on confidence and low on ideas. Murmurs of discontent met their keep-ball but when they did something else and went long, it went straight back to Solihull.

The groans that had started at 1-0 grew louder at 2-0 with every sideways and backwards pass, of which there were many.

The difference between the teams was highlighted when substitute Jack Jenkins held onto the ball too long with team-mates free to his right and lost possession, moments before a fluid Solihull move ended with Beck's header saved on the line.

Town's malaise was summed up just before the break when they dallied on the ball far too long down the right before a final pass went out for a goal kick.

There was still time for ex-Town loanee Tahvon Campbell to have a shot - something The Shaymen hadn't done all half - saved by Johnson before boos and a chant of 'We Want Milly Out' greeted the half-time whistle.

Halifax at least started the second-half with a shot, with Jamie Stott's effort deflected over from a corner followed by Max Wright's effort a few minutes later.

It was better from The Shaymen but it couldn't have been any worse.

It proved a false dawn though as Stevens scored from the spot after a Solihull player was taken out after getting past Johnson in the box, prompting more anti-Millington chants.

Jenkins missed a good chance to get one back from Wright's cross, shooting over the bar near the penalty spot.

Summerfield brought a smidge of respectability to the score as he converted from the spot after substitute Jack Evans was brought down by keeper Nick Hayes.

Town kept going after that but a comeback never really looked likely, with keeper Nick Hayes only making straightforward saves.

Jamie Cooke cracked a shot off the bar late on, but it was game over long before that.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior (Cosgrave 82), Keane, Stott, Galvin, Hunter (Evans 46), Summerfield, Wright, Cooke, Cappello (Jenkins 39), George. Subs not used: Golden, Oluwabori.

Scorer: Summerfield (pen 67)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 5

Solihull: Hayes, Benn, Clarke, Whitmore, Craig, Mafuta, Maycock, Warburton (Stearman 90), Stevens (Labadie 71), Beck, Campbell (Sbarra 83). Subs not used: Bruck, Howell.

Scorers: Whitmore (24), Maycock (29), Stevens (pen 59)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 1

Corners: 4

Attendance: 1,308 (40 away)

Referee: Dean Watson