Slew's second goal in two games rescues a point for Halifax at Maidenhead

Maidenhead v Halifax

Cole Kpekawa's goal just before half-time had put Maidenhead in-front, and the hosts should have won it with a flurry of late chances, only to be denied time and again by Sa Johnson in the Halifax goal.

In the circumstances, Town will probably take the point, but there is still a lot of work to do before Town begin to resemble a side capable of mounting a promotion push.

It is one win in seven for Halifax heading into a crucial home double-header against Dorking and Gateshead.

Town's triumvirate of Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello and Jamie Cooke, replacing the injured Kian Spence, looked bright, energetic and inventive from the off.

Cooke was tenacious, and had a dipping shot tipped over, Capello was quick-footed and quick-witted, and Gilmour linked play well and passed intelligently.

Jesse Debrah, still a Halifax player after the transfer window slammed shut, nearly scored an own goal intercepting a low cross, moments before Koby Arthur curled a shot just over the bar.

It was what you'd expect against Maidenhead: combative, physical, demanding. Certainly not another 7-4.

Sam Minihan had a shot deflected over after half-an-hour, by which point neither team's defence was being stretched too uncomfortably.

Mani Dierseruvwe had seen a tame shot go wide, but failed to produce an effort when in space inside the box before Minihan's follow-up strike.

"Cross it Mani," shouted a Town team-mate when the striker had the ball at his feet in the left channel. It ended with a goal kick but summed up the striker's afternoon, requiring more directness, more purpose and more intent.

Town had been solid enough at the back, with Festus Arthur making his debut in place of the injured Jordan Keane, and competitive enough in midfield, but needed to be more aggressive, more ruthless than toothless, in attack.

The first two shots on target arrived within moments of each other a few minutes before the break, with Sam Johnson keeping both out with superb saves, first Remy Clerima's volley and then a good strike from 30 yards.

That was amid Maidenhead's best spell of the half, which ended with them taking the lead moments before the interval when a corner fell to Kpekawa, who was left inexplicably unmarked at the far post for a tap in.

Another one to add to Halifax's growing collection of avoidable goals conceded this season, and Maidenhead's first goal in more than five hours.

Halifax, the second lowest scorers in the league before kick-off, now had to pep up their attack and show far more of a cutting edge. A shot on target would have been a start.

Johnson came to debutant Arthur's rescue a couple of minutes into the second-half when he lost the ball to namesake Koby, but after Emile Acquah was played in one-on-one, the Town keeper reacted well to save his low shot.

That was indicative of Town's sluggish start to the second 45. Maidenhead were trying to add to their lead, not defend it, but Halifax weren't even close to an equaliser.

Acquah nearly scored again, driving a low shot wide from 20 yards in too much space.

Matty Warburton was brought on ten minutes in. He was badly needed, as The Shaymen's regression had continued at pace.

It turned out Slew was badly needed too, as a minute after coming on, he rolled a shot across goal and into the far corner from the left of the box with Town's first shot on target.

That killed Maidenhead's momentum, and heralded a better spell for Town, with Slew adding sharpness and swagger to the visitors' attack.

Miadnhead found a second wind though and put Town under some serious pressure towards the end; stand-in skipper Jack Senior's header cleared a goal-bound effort, a cross-shot was diverted onto the underside of the bar and Johnson kept out two shots from inside the box.

The point remained intact, but only just.

Maidenhead: Gyollai, Asare, Kpekawa, Massey, Eweka, Adams, Clerima, Ferdinand, Arthur (McCoulsky 66), Sparkes (Nathanial-George 66), Acquah (Clifton 80). Subs not used: Smith, Odutayo

Scorer: Kpekawa (45)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 9

Halifax: Johnson, Arthur, Debrah, Stott, Minihan, Cooke (Warburton 55), Hunter, Senior, Gilmour, Capello (Slew 61), Dierseruvwe (Harker 77). Subs not used: Alli, Golden.

Scorer: Slew (62)

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 7

Attendance: 1,095

Referee: Sam Mulhall