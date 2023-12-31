Assistant manager Andy Cooper has urged Town to keep up their momentum ahead of their first game of 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax host Altrincham in the second of their double-header, having beaten them 2-1 at Moss Lane on Boxing Day.

"They'll (Altrincham) come back stronger, they'll come out really desperate to get a result and a performance against us," Cooper told the Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They've got a player coming back from suspension who's massively influential for them and have good options off the bench and a really strong squad.

Andy Cooper

"So from their side, I'm sure they'll be desperate to overturn the last result.

"From our side, we'll make sure we review the game properly and be as organised and hard-working as we were but also as good with the ball.

"If we have those good passages of possession and move them around, we can get at them and hurt their back-line, which we did last time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it's set-up to be a cracker really, I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's one of the games you want to be involved in, against the top teams in the league, a real tactical test for us on the sideline trying to nullify some of their brilliant attacking threats they've got - Conn-Clarke, Newby, Dackers when it goes into him and how they use him to bounce the ball off.

"I think it'll be a really exciting game."

Town produced an impressive display at Altrincham, ending 2023 with seven points from a possible nine against promotion-rivals Gateshead, Alty and Rochdale.

"I think it's been a progression and a development over time," Cooper said of The Shaymen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something we always knew would happen but you need buy-in, you need time, you need supporters to get behind you like they've done.

"Once they start to see the fruits of all your labour, now you need consistency, that's the next level for us.

"We've got to keep backing up these performances. We can't be one of those teams that puts on a performance like we did and then drop down off our levels.

"Bearing in mind the level of the opposition is so high, they can undo you like they did towards the end of the game with their late goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's probably kept us on notice and maybe after the emotions of the game, will keep us in check for the next game and stop us getting too high.

"We know we're in a good, strong position in terms of performances and results, the squad as well, we have players coming back from injury and knocking on the door.

"But we can't get too high, we haven't achieved anything yet, we just need to keep pushing and keep working hard to get the performance and, ultimately, the points."

When asked how The Shaymen can maintain their good form, Cooper said: "Senior players continuing to step up and lead and manage and drive the standards of what we're doing, and the buy-in from the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just continue to analyse every single opposition in the way we're doing, have a really solid game-plan that we commit to and then just make sure we're fully ready for when potential things happen.

"There will be injury, illness, suspension - but we've got the squad now in a good place to be ready to fill in, to change and there won't be too much revolution when it happens, there won't be too much breaking it up and everything starting again, we've got like-for-like replacements, players who can play in different positions.

"We've got players who are desperate to contribute, so when the inevitable injuries, suspensions, injuries come, the next player is ready and they've already had a taste of it so they know what we're expecting from them, rather than players coming in from the outside.