Solihull Moors 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Shaymen suffer first defeat in ten games

Solihull v Halifax

There was little to choose between the sides. Town were comfortable for most of the game, yes they lacked a cutting edge when it mattered, but there was plenty to admire about the visitors' display.

But for some lax defending and better sharpness in the Solihull box, the result could have been different.

Jack Vale made his first start for Town after his match-winning cameo on Tuesday, starting on the right of Halifax's front four, with Jamie Allen on the left.

Chances were far harder to come by than they had been on Tuesday in what was a much more even game.

When they got on the ball, Town moved it well, shifting play from one side to the other, patiently playing through midfield and showing the odd back-flick as a sign of their confidence.

Andrew Dallas, a summer transfer target for Pete Wild, had a couple of early half-chances for the hosts, while Matty Warburton had a couple of sighters from outside the box, and there was one from Kian Spence.

The Shaymen were measured, controlled and composed, and after Solihull had started quite well, the visitors came more into the game and imposed themselves on the contest.

Solihull were being nullified effectively by The Shaymen, unable to get their dangermen into the game and on the ball..

Town had been good on the ball, but excellent off it, repeatedly picking off the hosts with interceptions and nicking the ball.

On the odd occasion Town did knock it longer, it was trying to play in Waters down the sides of Solihull's less pacey centre-backs, a tactic which almost worked as the hosts' defenders dealt uncomfortably with the probing passes.

Both teams needed to make the most of the ball when they had it in attacking areas, as they might not see it again for a while when they lost it.

The first-half never caught fire though: one shot on target was testament to that. There appeared plenty of respect between the teams, who were well-matched.

Jack Senior caught the eye for Town with some tenacious defending and supporting attacks down the left, as did Niall Maher, who was his usual cool, calm self at the heart of the back four.

Both sides had got into some good positions in the final third, but poor decision-making or a lack of execution in the crucial pass let them down.

When the goal came there had been little sign of it, but following a sedate start to the second-half, Maycock was left in acres of space in the box to convert a low cross from the right by Dallas.

Town's response was decent, with Waters unable to get the ball out of his feet a few yards out and Senior's shot blocked from 20 yards.

But the fact they had yet to have a shot on target was more of a concern at 1-0 down that it had been at 0-0, especially by the 60th minute mark which meant it had been seven hours since Solihull last conceded.

Moors had been more aggressive since the restart, not giving Town as much time on the ball, and as a result, Halifax saw less of it.

Halifax's terrific away following still believed though, continuing to make far more noise than the home supporters.

Warburton's free kick from 30 yards, The Shaymen's first effort on goal, was comfortably saved by Ryan Boot after 64 minutes

Warburton, more than once, and Spence both went close for Town though as they built some pressure.

Solihull were now being penned back, with Town trying to penetrate them with their trademark short, sharp passing.

Halifax continued to get into some good areas, but failed to produce a decisive pass or shot; it was a compliment to The Shaymen that Solihull keeper Boot was booked for time-wasting as the hosts tried to run down the clock.

Kieran Green's header was comfortably saved by Boot at the start of added time, before the keeper then reacted very well to keep out Martin Woods' volley at the death.

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Howe, Gudger, Cranston, Maycock, Maynard, Sbarra (Donawa 90), Ball (Storer 84), Barnett, Dallas (Newton 68). Subs not used: Rooney, Obsorne.

Scorer: Maycock (52)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 56

Corners: 1

Halifax: Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Spence, Green, Allen (Newby 71), Vale (Slew 71), Warburton (Woods 80), Waters. Subs not used: Gilmour, Debrah.

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 8

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Attendance: 1,594