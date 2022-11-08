Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
LiveSolihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town in the National League.

By Tom Scargill
4 hours ago
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:38

FT

Solihull 0-1 Halifax

What a win that is! Town magnificent, worked their socks off to a man.

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:38

94

Minihan one on one on the break but overrruns it and it goes for a corner

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:37

94

Shot in the box blocked and cleared by Town

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:37

93

Cross into the Town box cleared

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:36

93

Free kick cleared

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:36

92

Hunter hooks a ball into the Town box away. Solihull win a free kick 45yards out on the right - crossing chance

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:34

91

Town win a throw inside the Solihull half

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:34

90

4 mins added

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:33

90

Harker will be on for Mani

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 21:32

89

Long ball forward by Solihull goes through to Sam Johnson

