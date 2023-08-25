Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Solihull have been better since Cummings’ goal. Fair play to them, they’re back in the ascendancy
Would have been a sensational goal by Clarke after a long throw was cleared to him but it whistles just wide
Wright on for Oluwabori
Max Wright about to come on, think it’ll be for Oluwabori who may have a knock
Been a lot better this half from Town, much more fight and spirit about them
CM turns away in disgust as Town lose the ball cheaply but mercifully Solihull’s cross goes behind for a goal kick
Game intriguingly poised now. Solihull trying to reassert themselves, vital Town don’t take their foot off the gas like they did against Oxford
Good chance for Kelly as a low cross from the left finds him unmarked 10 yds out but he skews it wide left footed
Evans on for Hunter
Free kick headed in at the far post by Cummings on his debut!