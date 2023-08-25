News you can trust since 1853
Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors at Damson Park.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Aug 2023, 18:39 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
21:18 BST

76

Solihull have been better since Cummings’ goal. Fair play to them, they’re back in the ascendancy

21:17 BST

74

Would have been a sensational goal by Clarke after a long throw was cleared to him but it whistles just wide

21:15 BST

73

Wright on for Oluwabori

21:15 BST

73

Max Wright about to come on, think it’ll be for Oluwabori who may have a knock

21:14 BST

72

Been a lot better this half from Town, much more fight and spirit about them

21:14 BST

71

CM turns away in disgust as Town lose the ball cheaply but mercifully Solihull’s cross goes behind for a goal kick

21:11 BST

69

Game intriguingly poised now. Solihull trying to reassert themselves, vital Town don’t take their foot off the gas like they did against Oxford

21:10 BST

67

Good chance for Kelly as a low cross from the left finds him unmarked 10 yds out but he skews it wide left footed

21:08 BST

65

Evans on for Hunter

21:08 BST

65

Free kick headed in at the far post by Cummings on his debut!

