Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Solihull looking smoother and more fluid in possession
Town are really going to need to rouse themselves here. They look flat at the moment
Chris Millington looks thoroughly unimpressed
Long ball forward by Stott goes straight behind for a goal kick
Fair play to Solihull though, they’ve looked good going forward
Conceding one is bad but two in the first 20 minutes is disastrous
It’s been given to Jack Stevens actually, Solihull’s second
Low cross from the right converted by Campbell for his second
2-0 Solihull
Poor clearance by Hayes, straight to George, who plays it forward to Cooke but he is offside