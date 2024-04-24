Live

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League play-off eliminator against Solihull Moors from Damson Park.
By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:16 BST
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE

19:27 BST

29

Solihull looking smoother and more fluid in possession

19:26 BST

27

Town are really going to need to rouse themselves here. They look flat at the moment

19:24 BST

24

Chris Millington looks thoroughly unimpressed

19:22 BST

23

Long ball forward by Stott goes straight behind for a goal kick

19:22 BST

22

Fair play to Solihull though, they’ve looked good going forward

19:22 BST

22

Conceding one is bad but two in the first 20 minutes is disastrous

19:21 BST

21

It’s been given to Jack Stevens actually, Solihull’s second

19:20 BST

20

Low cross from the right converted by Campbell for his second

19:19 BST

20

2-0 Solihull

19:18 BST

18

Poor clearance by Hayes, straight to George, who plays it forward to Cooke but he is offside

