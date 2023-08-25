Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

Solihull striker Mark Beck

Venue: Damson Park

Date: Friday, August 25

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: James Westgate

Odds: Solihull win 13/10, draw 23/10, Halifax win 21/10

Season so far

Solihull: Eastleigh (h) D 1-1, Ebbsfleet (a) W 2-1, Boreham Wood (a) W 2-1, Dorking (h) W 3-0

Halifax: Bromley (h) W 2-0, Boreham Wood (a) L 2-0, Oldham (a) W 2-1, Oxford City (h) D 1-1

Scorers:

Solihull: Warburton (2), Beck (2), Osborne, Craig, Kelly, Morrison

Halifax: Harker (2), Evans, Alli, Senior

Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford.

Last season: 15th in National League

One to watch: Matty Warburton had a superb first season at Halifax, linking up with Billy Waters and helping to fire The Shaymen into the play-offs under Pete Wild. However, he failed to recapture that magic last season, flitting in and out of the side. He already has two goals for Solihull this season and will be hoping to regain the form and confidence that made his a key player at Halifax.

Head-to-head: Played 18, Solihull wins 3, draws 7, Halifax wins 8

Last time they met: Mani Dieseruvwe equalised for Town after Andrew Dallas' opener in a 1-1 draw at The Shay in February.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 14 games, winning eight

Solihull have only lost once in their last ten home games.

Only Kidderminster have conceded fewer goals in the fifth tier so far this season than Solihull (3).

Solihull have scored in each of their four games this season, having failed to score in any of their last four outings the previous campaign.

Halifax have failed to score in five of their last nine away games.

Rob Harker has scored five of Halifax's last nine goals.

Friday's National League fixtures:

