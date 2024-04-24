Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League play-off eliminator against Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town preview
and live on Freeview channel 276
Venue: Damson Park
Date: Wednesday, April 24
Kick-off: 7pm
Referee: Alan Dale has shown 23 yellow cards, one red card and one penalty in six National League games this season. Was in charge of Town's 1-0 win at Sutton in October 2019.
In the league this season
Solihull: 5th - PL46 W21 D13 L12 F71 A62 GD9 Pts76
Halifax: 7th - PL46 W19 D14 L13 F58 A50 GD8 Pts71
Last five games
Solihull: Wealdstone (a) W 1-0, Bromley (FAT a) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (h) W 3-0, Bromley (a) L 3-0, York (h) W 1-0
Halifax: Kidderminster (a) W 2-0, Barnet (h) L 2-0, Ebbsfleet (h) D 0-0, Oldham (h) D 2-2, Eastleigh (a) W 3-0
Scorers
Solihull: Stevens (15), Kelly (14), Maycock (9), Beck (8), Campbell (7), Warburton (6), Osborne (4), Newton (3), Whitmore (3), Morrison (2), Shade (2), Clarke (2), Sbarra (2), Mafuta, Brogan, Ryley, Owen, Bruck, Howell
Halifax: Harker (8), Alli (7), Wright (7), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Senior (4), Oluwabori (4), Cosgrave (4), George (3), Cooke (3), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott
Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford.
Last season: 18th in National League
One to watch: Jack Stevens played under Solihull boss Andy Whing at Banbury, where he was instrumental in their record-breaking promotion from the Southern League Central Division, scoring 15 goals despite joining almost three months into the season. Stevens can play as a central striker or as an attacking midfielder and his potential was described as “staggering” when signed by former Moors boss Neal Ardley.
Head-to-head: Played 20, Solihull wins 4, draws 8, Halifax wins 8
Last time they met: Alex Whitmore, Callum Maycock and Jack Stevens put Solihull into a 3-0 lead at The Shay in February before Luke Summerfield's consolation goal.
Match facts: Solihull have won four of their last five games, having failed to win four of their previous five matches before that.
Only Bromley and Southend conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (50)
Only champions Chesterfield won more away games this season in the National League than Halifax (11)
Only Barnet and Southend conceded fewer home goals in the division this season than Solihull (24)
No team conceded fewer away goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (23)
Halifax go into the game with back-to-back away wins but haven't won three consecutive matches away from home since May 2021
Solihull go into the game with back-to-back home victories but haven't won three home matches in a row since March 2023
Former Halifax players Jay Benn, Tahvon Campbell and Matty Warburton are among the squad at Solihull
