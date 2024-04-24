Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League play-off eliminator against Solihull Moors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Venue: Damson Park

Date: Wednesday, April 24

Kick-off: 7pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Solihull's 3-1 win at The Shay in February

Referee: Alan Dale has shown 23 yellow cards, one red card and one penalty in six National League games this season. Was in charge of Town's 1-0 win at Sutton in October 2019.

In the league this season

Solihull: 5th - PL46 W21 D13 L12 F71 A62 GD9 Pts76

Halifax: 7th - PL46 W19 D14 L13 F58 A50 GD8 Pts71

Last five games

Solihull: Wealdstone (a) W 1-0, Bromley (FAT a) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (h) W 3-0, Bromley (a) L 3-0, York (h) W 1-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Kidderminster (a) W 2-0, Barnet (h) L 2-0, Ebbsfleet (h) D 0-0, Oldham (h) D 2-2, Eastleigh (a) W 3-0

Scorers

Solihull: Stevens (15), Kelly (14), Maycock (9), Beck (8), Campbell (7), Warburton (6), Osborne (4), Newton (3), Whitmore (3), Morrison (2), Shade (2), Clarke (2), Sbarra (2), Mafuta, Brogan, Ryley, Owen, Bruck, Howell

Halifax: Harker (8), Alli (7), Wright (7), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Senior (4), Oluwabori (4), Cosgrave (4), George (3), Cooke (3), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott

Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford.

Last season: 18th in National League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One to watch: Jack Stevens played under Solihull boss Andy Whing at Banbury, where he was instrumental in their record-breaking promotion from the Southern League Central Division, scoring 15 goals despite joining almost three months into the season. Stevens can play as a central striker or as an attacking midfielder and his potential was described as “staggering” when signed by former Moors boss Neal Ardley.

Head-to-head: Played 20, Solihull wins 4, draws 8, Halifax wins 8

Last time they met: Alex Whitmore, Callum Maycock and Jack Stevens put Solihull into a 3-0 lead at The Shay in February before Luke Summerfield's consolation goal.

Match facts: Solihull have won four of their last five games, having failed to win four of their previous five matches before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Bromley and Southend conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (50)

Only champions Chesterfield won more away games this season in the National League than Halifax (11)

Only Barnet and Southend conceded fewer home goals in the division this season than Solihull (24)

No team conceded fewer away goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (23)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax go into the game with back-to-back away wins but haven't won three consecutive matches away from home since May 2021

Solihull go into the game with back-to-back home victories but haven't won three home matches in a row since March 2023