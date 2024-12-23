Tom PughTom Pugh
"Some dancing lessons, he needs to get better" - Tom Pugh plays Santa and tells us what presents he would give some of his FC Halifax Town team-mates

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT
As Christmas is the time for giving, we thought we’d ask Town midfielder Tom Pugh to play the role of Father Christmas and tell us what presents he would get some of his Halifax team-mates.

Here’s what the Shaymen midfielder told us.

"A map of the world, because he's weirdly good at geography in our quizzes."

1. Sam Johnson

"A map of the world, because he's weirdly good at geography in our quizzes."

"Some dancing lessons, he needs to get better."

2. Jo Cummings

"Some dancing lessons, he needs to get better."

"A yoga mat. All he ever does is stretch."

3. Jack Evans

"A yoga mat. All he ever does is stretch."

"An action figure of The Joker, from Batman. He loves him, weirdly."

4. Adam Senior

"An action figure of The Joker, from Batman. He loves him, weirdly."

