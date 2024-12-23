"Some dancing lessons, he needs to get better" - Tom Pugh plays Santa and tells us what presents he would give some of his FC Halifax Town team-mates

Here’s what the Shaymen midfielder told us.
1. Sam Johnson
"A map of the world, because he's weirdly good at geography in our quizzes." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Jo Cummings
"Some dancing lessons, he needs to get better." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Jack Evans
"A yoga mat. All he ever does is stretch." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Senior
"An action figure of The Joker, from Batman. He loves him, weirdly." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
