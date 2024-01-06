Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
In the opposition dugout
Kevin Maher is a Southend United legend. Maher made more than 400 appearances for Southend as a player, going on to play for Oldham, Gillingham and Dagenham and Redbridge. Has previously been under 21 manager at Southend, but replaced ex-Halifax player Phil Brown as manager at Roots Hall in October 2021, leaving his coaching role at Bristol Rovers, and guided the club away from the relegation zone and comfortably into mid-table. Narrowly missed out on guiding them into the play-offs last season.
No Milli Alli again for Town today - here's what Chris Millington said about him earlier this week
In the league this season
Southend: PL25 W11 D5 L9 F40 A28 GD12 Pts28 Halifax: PL26 W10 D10 L6 F30 A24 GD6 Pts40
Hosts
Southend: Adeng Ndi, Scott-Morriss, Taylor, Kensdale, Ralph, Bridge, Husin, Fonguck, Morton, Sandat, Kabongolo. Subs: Miley, Wood, Vilhete, Demetriou
Set-up
Could mean Cooke starts as RWB, the position he finished in last time out. Would be two pretty attacking wing backs in Cooke and Cappello if so.
One change
Cosgrave in for Golden in Town's only change. Must be an injury, to add to the other three thousand this season. Still no Alli, Galvin or Wright. Summers back on the bench.
Line up
Town team Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Cooke, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Cappello, Hoti, Cosgrave, Oluwabori. Subs: Wilson, Arthur, Chikukwa, Harker, Summerfield
Today's ref
Paul Johnson showed 35 yellow cards and two red cards in seven games last season. This will be his first time officiating an FC Halifax Town game.
Goals, goals, goals
Can't see there being many today - the two best defences in the league going head to head and both teams could be without their top scorers. Doesn't bode well does it.