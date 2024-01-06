Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Kevin Maher is a Southend United legend. Maher made more than 400 appearances for Southend as a player, going on to play for Oldham, Gillingham and Dagenham and Redbridge. Has previously been under 21 manager at Southend, but replaced ex-Halifax player Phil Brown as manager at Roots Hall in October 2021, leaving his coaching role at Bristol Rovers, and guided the club away from the relegation zone and comfortably into mid-table. Narrowly missed out on guiding them into the play-offs last season.