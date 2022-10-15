News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

St Ives Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at St Ives Town.

By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the action from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Shaymen boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

St Ives Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:43

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:38

Stat

Former Halifax striker Jonathan Edwards has scored 10 goals in 13 games for St Ives this season

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:38

Special guest

Even the Mayor of St Ives has turned out for the game today. He’ll be leading the teams out onto the pitch

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:37

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:37

Kick off nearing

Looks to be a really good turnout for the game. Concourse in front of the press box really busy, thronging with supporters. Atmosphere of anticipation is building

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:35

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:33

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:30

ICYMI - My interview with Town boss Chris Millington ahead of today’s game

Millington urges Shaymen to be ready for battle in Saturday's FA Cup clash at St Ives Town

Chris Millington says his FC Halifax Town players will have to be up for the fight in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at St Ives Town on Saturday.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:28

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 14:28

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
FC Halifax Town