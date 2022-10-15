St Ives Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at St Ives Town.
We’ll bring you all the action from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Shaymen boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
St Ives Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Former Halifax striker Jonathan Edwards has scored 10 goals in 13 games for St Ives this season
Special guest
Even the Mayor of St Ives has turned out for the game today. He’ll be leading the teams out onto the pitch
Kick off nearing
Looks to be a really good turnout for the game. Concourse in front of the press box really busy, thronging with supporters. Atmosphere of anticipation is building
ICYMI - My interview with Town boss Chris Millington ahead of today’s game
Millington urges Shaymen to be ready for battle in Saturday's FA Cup clash at St Ives Town
Chris Millington says his FC Halifax Town players will have to be up for the fight in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at St Ives Town on Saturday.