Star striker leaves Scunthorpe ahead of their visit to The Shay

Star striker Caolan Lavery has left FC Halifax Town’s next opponents Scunthorpe United after his short-term contract came to an end.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Caolan Lavery. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Caolan Lavery. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for the Iron having joined them earlier this season, and had scored seven of their last eight goals.

The striker has been linked with a move to League Two side Doncaster Rovers.

Halifax host Scunthorpe live on BT Sport on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

