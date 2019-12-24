Stockport County v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town’s hectic Christmas schedule continues when they travel to Stockport County on Boxing Day.

The Shaymen kicked-off their run of five games in 15 days with a 4-2 home defeat to Notts County on Saturday, in a game which they led twice thanks to goals from Shawn McCoulsky and Jamie Allen.

Stockport also lost at the weekend, going down 2-1 at Aldershot. Former Halifax loanee Devante Rodney, who notched seven goals in 12 matches for Halifax last season, scored County’s equaliser in that game - his second goal for the club in nine league appearances.

Also in the squad at Edgeley Park is ex-Halifax midfielder Sam Walker, who has scored once in 21 games for the club this term.

Stockport are level on points with Halifax in the National League, but have conceded more than they have scored this season.

They had won their last three games in a row before that defeat at Aldershot, but have scored 14 in their last four matches.

Only Barrow, Harrogate and Solihull have won more home games than Stockport in the division, but only Dover, Maidenhead and Barrow have won more away games than Halifax.

The Shaymen drew 1-1 at Stockport on their last visit to Edgeley Park, with Tom Denton scoring for Billy Heath’s side in August 2016.

Halifax could move back into the play-off places if they win and other results go their way, but could drop out of the top half if they lose and other results go against them.

Follow all the action from Stockport on Saturday on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Boxing Day fixtures:

Dagenham & Redbridge v Ebbsfleet United

Woking v Sutton United

Barnet v Boreham Wood

Barrow v AFC Fylde

Chesterfield v Solihull Moors

Dover Athletic v Bromley

Eastleigh v Aldershot Town

Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United

Notts County v Maidenhead United

Stockport County v FC Halifax Town

Wrexham v Chorley

Yeovil Town v Torquay United