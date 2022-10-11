Striker in contention for Shaymen's FA Cup clash after returning to training

The diminutive attacker has missed Halifax's last three games due to an Achilles problem, but returned to training today (Tuesday).

"He's looking bright so we won't have any reservations about including him if that's the right thing to do for the opposition," said Millington.

However, Matty Warburton has been ruled out of a return to action this weekend.

Angelo Capello

"He's working hard to get back, but it's taking its time," said the Town boss.

Jordan Keane will also be unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup game due to an ongoing foot problem.

"He may well need further treatment, we'll know more by the end of the week," Millington said.

Luke Summerfield didn't take part in today's training session, but Millington said that was just precautionary.

Chris Millington

"We were just resting him because of the 3G (at Maidstone)," said the Halifax boss.

"He's been brilliant for us, but some of the more experienced lads have reactions to the firm 3G, so we want to make sure we protect them because we are a little light on numbers at the moment."

Frontman Osayamen Osawe did some light training as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

"He was back out running today, so it's very early stages of his rehab, but pleased to see him back out on the grass," said Millington.

The signing of Osawe has been strongly criticised by some Town supporters, with the forward playing just three times for the club so far this season.

When asked what his reaction would be to supporters who have said the signing of Osawe has not worked so far, Millington said: "Well they're right at the moment, it hasn't worked yet.

"But we could say a similar thing about Matty Warburton so far this season because he's suffered with injuries so far this season.

"But just because players are injured doesn't mean they're not going to be able to contribute over the course of the season, and we'll certainly be working hard to get the best out of him and make sure that he contributes over the course of the season."

Captain Tom Clarke also missed training but Millington said it was too early to say whether he would be available this weekend.

"He's been off with flu symptoms yesterday and today so he's just stayed away from the group as a precaution," said the Town boss.

"We'll see where he's up to on Thursday."

On Clarke's start to his time at The Shay since joining this summer, Millington said: "Tom's again had a stop-start season so far, he started the first few games and then was unfortunate to miss out because we had the back-to-back games over the Bank Holiday weekend, so he missed Scunthorpe.

"Then he was injured in the preparation for the Maidenhead game and has been returning to fitness since then, so it's been a real challenging beginning to his Halifax Town career.

"But again, we're hoping to see Tom's contribution grow over the next few weeks and months."