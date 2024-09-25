Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Stroke Association will be at The Shay on Saturday for FC Halifax Town’s game against Wealdstone to help raise awareness of stroke and highlight risk factors.

The initiative is designed to raise crucial awareness of stroke, highlighting prevention with the aim of reducing strokes within Calderdale.

A stroke can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time, and the impact can be devastating.

There are over 100’000 strokes in the UK every year due to risk factors such as poor diet and nutrition, alcohol use, smoking, and inactivity.

Statistics show almost two thirds of people who have had a stroke are left with a long-term disability, this could include physical disability, loss of cognitive and communication skills as well as depression and other mental health problems.

The Stroke Association is a charity dedicated to help those who have suffered strokes supporting life after stroke.

There is vast support available including Information, advice and guidance, peer support and groups, helpline, and online support.

They also have a team of co-ordinators and volunteers in Calderdale providing crucial support on a daily basis, working with patients in hospital to supporting recovery at home.

Shamsul Arafen, stroke co-ordinator, said: “The charity works tirelessly on stroke prevention, which is why at Saturday’s game we have the Calderdale Stroke Association team in their purple uniforms handing out valuable information and guidance on stroke and prevention.

"The players will also be wearing the purples during their warm-up in support.

"The numbers of strokes are rising due to many factors including high blood pressure, which is the leading cause for strokes.

"Come along and have a chat with the team and see how you can reduce your risk further.

"They will also be collecting your kind donations so please donate generously to this wonderful cause and together, let’s help reduce your risk of stroke.”