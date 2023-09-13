Summerfield's three game ban overturned following successful appeal by FC Halifax Town
Luke Summerfield’s three game suspension has been overturned following a successful appeal by FC Halifax Town.
By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Summerfield was sent-off following a bizarre incident involving referee Paul Marsden in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southend, which then went viral on social media, being viewed millions of times.
Halifax boss Chris Millington confirmed to the Courier earlier this week that The Shaymen had appealed the decision, and it has now been overturned.