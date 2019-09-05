Sunday Football: Champions FC Panda starting in ominous style

The big games continue to lay in wait for FC Panda, as they face another perennial high achieving side in Linthwaite FC on Sunday.

The reigning Halifax League champions beat reigning Heavy Woollen League champions Mirfield Town at the weekend in the first match of their Calder Valley Sunday League Premier Division campaign.

Awais Khan (pictured) hit a brace in an impressive 8-2 victory, with Ibrar Farooq, Teriq Pervez, Khurram Shazad, Omer Riaz and Raees Ahmed also netting in a match with an eye-catching margin of victory.

Hollins Holme were also victorious on opening weekend, lying them in good stead for the visit of last season’s Halifax second tier champions Cock & Bottle to Hebden Bridge this weekend. Harry Crane, Jack Gormley, Sam Tattersall and Rob and Ryan Stansfield helped to see off the challenge of Birstall CC in a 5-2 win.

Birstall will have to face another side with three points under their belt when they play Feathers next up. Tom Hosker and Nathan Howard were the scorers as Feathers narrowly beat FC Hounds 2-1 on opening day with Danny Stocker scorer and man of the match for Hounds who travel to Deighton WMC this Sunday.

The final match of this coming weekend see’s Clifton Rangers start their campaign against a Mirfield side who will be hoping to bounce back from opening day defeat.

In Division One, Wellington Westgate caught the eye in inflicting a heavy reversal on Ryburn Valley and will be looking to build on that when they face Ravenswharfe on Sunday. Eddie Whatham and Callum McLachlan both hit hat-tricks in a 9-1 win.

Valley, who grabbed a consolation through Ash Smith will have now have a week off to regroup.

FC Panda Reserves and Park FC meet at Calderdale College having had mixed fortunes first game out. Panda circumbed to a 6-3 defeat against Ravenswharfe for whom Ben Smith scored three. Park however, beat Woodhouse 5-2 in Todmorden

with Jake Meade and Jack Normanton both scoring twice.

Lee Mount, who saw their opening game postponed, will have a chance to try again on Sunday when they travel to a Thrum Hall side with a defeat to Wire Works behind them. Jay Clissett and Regan Martin netted last weekend for the Halifax side, but Jordan McCafferty-Smith bagged four of his sides six in a 6-2 Wire Works win.

Wire Works face Woodhouse on Sunday, with Snowdon and Cock of the North meeting in both sides first outing of the campaign.

In the bottom tier, Barum Top warmed up for this weekends clash with Triangle by smashing nine past Battyeford in a 9-1 victory. Joe Bell was the hero with a hat-trick and will be looking to continue his goal-scoring form against Triangle who get up and running having been odd team out on the opening fixture list.

Halifax Rangers were also big winners against Inter Batley, which will make this weekend’s opponents Clifton Rangers Reserves weary of their fire power. Paul Barker was another hat-trick man against Inter as Mandy Owen’s side won 7-1.

Rangers Reserves had an early derby against Clifton Athletic and didn’t look shy of goals themselves as they won 5-0 with Martin Wagstaff hitting two.

Old Pond will face Inter with confidence after substitutes proved key in a late show against new side Old Post Office. Ryan Seekings had put Post Office ahead, but Kai Hallwood fired an equaliser, before subs Lewis Hobson and Marcus Reynolds netted late on. Jamie Clay wrapped up a 4-1 victory with the last kick of the match.

Another new side playing their first ever match, Sands Lane went down to Spen FC 5-2. Sands face Post Office this Sunday, with Battyeford against Clifton Athletic completing the fixture list.