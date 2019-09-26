Sunday Football: Something must give when Feathers face Linthwaite

It’s the battle of the perfect records as Feathers host Linthwaite this weekend in the Briggs Priestley Calder Valley Sunday League.

Feathers (pictured above) showed they can get the job done without top scorer Thomas Hosker last time out, while Linthwaite will be hoping Daniel Naidole brings his shooting boots again after his hat-trick last Sunday.

Sunday football - Cock and Bottle v Clifton Rangers. Jordon Wadsworth scores for Cock and Bottle.

Cock and Bottle will fancy their chances of maintaining their perfect start at Mirfield Town, who need a win to get their season going. They’ll have their hands full with Jordan Coduri and Leon Hurles-Brook who are both coming off hat-tricks, while Rory Thickett, Joe Grimley and Carlton Pownall are all expected to return.

Leaders FC Panda visit Hollins Holme, Clifton Rangers host FC Hounds and Birstall CC try to get their first win against Deighton WMC.

The standout game in Division One is Park FC v Lee Mount.

The visitors have two wins from two, but Park FC are top on merit and showed last weekend they know how to win when they don’t fire on all cylinders.

Wellington Westgate could capitalize should Park fail to win. They face Thrum Hall, who can feel aggrieved not to get their first point last Sunday, with an agonizing late goal costing them dear.

Elsewhere, unbeaten Cock of the North face FC Panda Reserves, Snowdon welcome Woodhouse, and Ryburn Valley host Ravenswharfe.

Division Two leaders Clifton Rangers Reserves kept their 100 per cent record last weekend by beating Battyeford, and will hope to have their two main goalscorers back against Old Post Office, for whom David Oakes, Jay Thomas and David Walker each bagged a brace last Sunday.

Spen FC are the only other team in the division to hold maximum points and travel to Trinity Academy to face unbeaten Barum Top. Triangle and Halifax Rangers go to battle looking to kick start their season after mixed results. Sands Lane visit Inter Batley, who have goals in them, but are shipping them for fun. Old Pond aim to recover from defeat against Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Results - Premier Division: Birstall CC 3-13 FC Panda, Cock & Bottle 9-3 Clifton Rangers, Deighton WMC 3-2 Mirfield Town, Hollins Holme 2-5 Feathers, Linthwaite 8-2 FC Hounds. Division One: Cock of the North 2-2 Wire Works, FC Panda Reserves 0-1 Wellington Westgate, Park FC 3-2 Thrum Hall, Snowdon 3-5 Ryburn Valley. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Reserves 2-0 Battyeford, Halifax Rangers 7-3 Clifton Rangers Athletic, Old Post Office 8-4 Inter Batley, Spen FC 7-3 Old Pond, Triangle 0-2 Sands Lane. Fixtures - Premier Division: Birstall CC v Deighton WMC, Clifton Rangers v FC Hounds, Feathers v Linthwaite, Hollins Holme v FC Panda, Mirfield Town v Cock & Bottle. Division One: FC Panda Reserves v Cock of the North, Park FC v Lee Mount, Ryburn Valley v Ravenswharfe, Snowdon v Woodhouse, Wellington Westgate v Thrum Hall. Division Two: Barum Top v Spen FC, Clifton Rangers Reserves v Old Post Office, Inter Batley v Sands Lane, Old Pond v Clifton Rangers Athletic, Triangle v Halifax Rangers.