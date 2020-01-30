Sunday League: All eyes on FC Panda as they visit Deighton

FC Panda have the chance to close the gap on Calder Valley Sunday League Premier Division leaders Cock and Bottle if they can win at Deighton.

The hosts were thrashed 8-1 on their own patch by Cock and Bottle last Sunday, with Leon Hurles-Brook, Joe Grimley and Josh Miller all scoring twice and Jordan Coduri and Gareth Sherwood also finding the net.

Panda's cup game at FC Hounds was postponed, so their trip to Deighton is their first chance to bounce back from losing 4-3 at home to Clifton Rangers two weeks ago.

A win for Panda will leave them a point behind Cock and Bottle but having played two games more.

Defeat for Panda could open the door for Linthwaite to overtake them if they beat Clifton Rangers at home by a big enough margin.

The other top division clash is a huge relegation six-pointer between FC Hounds and Mirfield Town, who have each only one once in the league this season.

Ravenswharfe look nailed on certainties to rise to the top of the First Division as they host bottom-side Thrum Hall, who have lost all 12 league games this season.

FC Panda Res and Ryburn Valley clash at Calderdale College in a third vs fourth encounter, while there are two mid-table fixtures as Park FC host Wire Works and Wellington Westgate visit Cock of the North.

There's a full round of fixtures in Division Two, with the game of the day taking place in Dewsbury as Spen FC host Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Spen will go above leaders Old Pond if they win or draw,, and will still have three games in hand over them.

They won 5-2 at home to higher-division Park FC last time out in the Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup, so should be high on confidence.

Third-placed Sands Lane should be able to see off strugglers Battyeford, while Triangle are also expected to win at home to second-from-bottom Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Halifax Rangers visit Barum Top in a mid-table clash, while Inter Batley's search for a first win of the season stretches to a 13th attempt as they host Old Post Office FC.

Results - Premier Division: Deighton 1-8 Cock & Bottle. Division One: FC Panda Res 0-4 Woodhouse, Ryburn Valley 4-0 Wire Works, Snowdon 3-7 Lee Mount, Thrum Hall 2-3 Ravenswharfe. Division Two: Battyeford 7-1 Triangle, Clifton Rangers Reserves 3-1 Inter Batley, Halifax Rangers 2-6 Old Post Office FC, Old Pond 1-4 Sands Lane. Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup: Spen FC 5-2 Park FC.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Deighton v FC Panda, FC Hounds v Mirfield Town, Linthwaite v Clifton Rangers. First Division: Cock Of The North v Wellington Westgate, FC Panda Res v Ryburn Valley, Park FC v Wire Works, Ravenswharfe v Thrum Hall. Division Two: Barum Top v Halifax Rangers, Inter Batley v Old Post Office FC, Sands Lane v Battyeford, Spen FC v Clifton Rangers Reserves, Triangle v Clifton Rangers Athletic.