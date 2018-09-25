Sunday League: Bradshaw and Feathers both rack-up double figures

Bradshaw and Feathers were both big winners in the Halifax Sunday League Premier Division last weekend.

After an opening-day home defeat to Feathers, Bradshaw got their season up and running with a 16-1 thrashing of Siddal Place, with Jordan Coduri netting six goals, and Thomas Robinson and Leon Hurles-Brook getting four each. Luke Butterworth and Jack Ridehalgh also found the net, while Rory Youell was Siddal’s sole scorer.

Feathers won 10-0 at Ryburn Valley, with Jack Rice scoring four. Also on the scoresheet were Ryan Allen, Joel Clearly, Joshua Hiley, Thomas Hosker and substitute Richard Veal.

Hollins Holme made it two wins out of two with a 5-2 win away to Ryburn United at Ripponden Wood.

Hollins were boosted by two goals in five minutes midway through the first half.

Harry Crane scored with a close-range header and then Andrew Butterworth struck a free-kick into the bottom corner.

The visitors lost their way for a spell after that and Ryburn upped their game and scored twice to draw level.

A half-time dressing down had the desired effect on Hollins and there was a debut goal for replacement striker Richard Williams midway through the half.

Two goals in five minutes approaching full time from Sam Tattersall and Butterworth, who scored with a volley from a corner, took Hollins clear.

FC Panda Reserves made it three wins out of three in Division One with a hard earned 3-2 victory at Woodhouse.

The hosts’ Jordan Walker scored from edge of area with a free-kick to give them a half-time lead, but Panda came out all guns blazing after half-time, and Hassan Ahmed produced the pass of match with a 60 yard ball to pick out Awais Ashfaq, who smashed a scorcher into the top corner.

A slick five-man move was started and finished by Irfan Afzal to put Panda in-front before man of the match Sohail Bashir hit the bar with a ferocious strike from distance.

A mistake by Panda with 10 minutes to go let in Ryan Horan to calmly equalise for Woodhouse, but Bashir set-up Ahmed Saghir to net a dramatic winner.

Old Pond and Barum Top probably got what they each deserved after the archetypal game of two halves at Lane Head ended up in a 2-2 draw.

Pond started sluggishly with Barum taking a deserved lead albeit from an unusual method. Louy Kenny’s corner caught in the wind and went straight over Dan Barnes who was left floundering in the Pond net.

Barum doubled their advantage as a free kick swung in was headed home by Kenny for his second of the match.

The pendulum swung in the second period as Pond fired back. Greg Roper found Jamie Clay who made no mistake one on one with Josh Ward culminating in sweeping home for 2-1.

The equaliser wasn’t long in coming as Josh Van Gesten proved a valuable addition off the bench as he crossed allowing Clay to nod home his second.

Jonathon Gibson bagged a hat-trick as Thrum Hall thrashed Triangle 6-0.

His first came from Jason Clissitt’s 27th minute whipped a cross, which Gibson slotted in after a poor clearance.

Centre-half Karl Cartlidge doubled their lead 10 minutes later when a Jamie Casey corner wasn’t cleared properly.

Gibson scored his second from another Clissitt assist before the striker completed his hat-trick on 54 minutes when he lobbed the keeper, who had kept out Stefan Drakes’ effort.

Drakes then set-up Marcus Stapley for Thrum Hall’s fifth, and Stapley doubled his tally when he tucked away the rebound after Gibson had a shot saved one-on-one.

Elsewhere in Division One, Cock & Bottle thrashed Halifax Rangers 7-1.