Sunday League: Champions Panda round off league season in style

FC Panda showed why they are worthy Premier Division champions by rounding off their league season with a 10-2 thrashing of second-placed Bradshaw.

Panda led 6-0 at half-time, with Terriq Pervez scoring four, Suhail Bashir and Ibrar Farooq netting braces and Sameer Ahmed and Awais Khan also on the scoresheet.

Adam Moore and Lee Walker netted for the hosts.

Christian Silkstone struck twice as Feathers won 3-2 at home to Ryburn Valley. Liam Senior also scored for Feathers, with Scott Hibbert and Dayle Maguire on target for the visitors.

Waiters Arms made it through to the Mel Owens Invitational Cup semi-finals with a comprehensive 5-0 away victory at Old Pond.

On a pitch where Waiters have notoriously struggled in previous years they set their stall out early and created a number of chances up the slope, one of which James Waggett managed to slot home.

David Chappell soon made it 2-0 when he rounded the defence from a short corner.

Waiters missed further chances after half-time through Kev Talbot and Chappell before the latter made it 3-0 after good work from Ryan Wood.

Talbot made amends to make it 4-0 before substitute Brad Tynan completed the scoring with a smart solo effort.

Also in the Invitational Cup, Joe Connor and Jay Connor scored to seal a 2-1 win for Woodhouse at Siddal Place.