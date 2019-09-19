Sunday League: Clifton need to show some bottle in tough-looking away trip

Clifton Rangers face the unenviable task of a trip to Cock and Bottle this weekend, where the hosts have a 100 per cent record since the start of last season.

The two teams met in last season’s Sunday Trophy quarter-final, which Cock and Bottle won 5-3.

Matty Jones and Leon Hurles-Brook are both in line to return for the hosts, who will give a late fitness test to Jake Thompson ahead of a potential debut, although Connah Judson and Rory Thickett are unavailable.

Damien Randall and Zak Waddington will be ones to watch for Clifton, who will be hoping their main goalscorers Brad Birkhead and Jake Waterson can help pull off an early upset.

Another game to look out for is Linthwaite v FC Hounds, who faced off four times last season with the each team winning a game in the cup, but it was FC Hounds who took the spoils in both league games. But don’t expect a goal-fest as these games tend to be tight.

FC Panda will hope to remain top when they travel to Birstall CC. Hollins Holme host Feathers in an all Halifax encounter.

The final game in the Premier Division this weekend sees Deighton WMC take on Mirfield Town.

Division One sees an early top v bottom clash. Park FC will host their first game of the season after starting well on the road, against a Thrum Hall team who have already conceded 20 goals.

Elsewhere, Wellington Westgate will be without the suspended Daniel McGowan when they travel to FC Panda Reserves, Cock of the North entertain Wire Works at Carr Green, Ravenswharfe face off against Woodhouse, and Ryburn Valley travel to Snowdon.

Division Two leaders Clifton Rangers Reserves welcome winless Battyeford to Leeds Road.

Halifax Rangers take on an injury-hit Clifton Rangers Athletic and Spen FC and Old Pond both put 100 per cent records on the line when they meet.

Triangle will hope to make it two wins in two as they go head-to-head with Sands Lane, and Old Post Office face a struggling Inter Batley, who have shipped 23 goals in their opening three games.

Results - Premier Division: Clifton Rangers 2-4 Linthwaite, Cock & Bottle 8-4 Birstall CC, FC Panda 8-3 Deighton WMC. Division One: Lee Mount 3-2 Ravenswharfe, Thrum Hall 0-4 Snowdon, Wire Works 1-7 Park FC, Woodhouse 1-3 FC Panda Res. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Athletic 2-4 Triangle, Inter Batley 1-7 Clifton Rangers Reserves, Old Post Office 4-2 Halifax Rangers, Sands Lane 1-1 Barum Top, Spen FC 2-1 Battyeford.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Birstall CC v FC Panda, Cock & Bottle v Clifton Rangers, Deighton v Mirfield Town, Hollins Holme v Feathers, Linthwaite v FC Hounds. Division One: Cock Of The North v Wire Works, FC Panda Res v Wellington Westgate, Park FC v Thrum Hall, Ravenswharfe v Woodhouse, Snowdon v Ryburn Valley. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Reserves v Battyeford, Halifax Rangers v Clifton Rangers Athletic, Old Post Office v Inter Batley, Spen FC v Old Pond, Triangle v Sands Lane.