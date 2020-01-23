Sunday League: Cock and Bottle aim to cement their place at summit of Premier Division

New Calder Valley Sunday League Premier Division leaders Cock and Bottle face Deighton WMC a week after beating them 9-5 to go top of the table.

That win, coupled with FC Panda’s surprise 4-3 home defeat to strugglers Clifton Rangers, saw the momentum in the title race swing heavily in Cock and Bottle’s favour.

They have two games in hand over FC Panda, and can open up a four-point lead over them if they win.

Third-placed Linthwaite could go level on points with Panda if they win at home to Hollins Holme, while fourth-placed Feathers host bottom side Mirfield Town.

Panda should bounce back from that defeat when they travel to FC Hounds in the Outdoor World Direct Senior Cup.

Lee Mount are well-placed to go on and seal the First Division title. They lead the division by a point but have three games in hand, and travel to second-from-bottom Snowdon, who have lost 10 of their 11 league games this season.

If the leaders slip up, then FC Panda Reserves and Ravenswharfe should be able to capitalise. Second-placed FC Panda Res host third-from-bottom Woodhouse, while third-placed Ravenswharfe visit bottom side Thrum Hall, who have lost every league match this term.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Ryburn Valley host Wire Works in a mid-table clash.

Cock of the North play Wellington Westgate in an all First Division tie in the Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup, in which Park FC travel to Second Division title contenders Spen FC.

With Spen otherwise engaged, Division Two leaders Old Pond will hope to open up more of a gap between them when they welcome third-placed Sands Lane to Lane Head.

Old Pond lead Division Two by a point but have played three games more, so could really do with a win to put the maximum amount of pressure on Spen when they return to league action.

Bottom club Inter Batley’s seemingly never-ending search for a first league win of the season sees them visit fourth-placed Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Strugglers Battyeford host sixth-placed Triangle, Halifax Rangers are at home to Old Post Office FC, and Clifton Rangers Athletic make the trip to Barum Top.

Results - Premier Division: Cock & Bottle 9-5, Deighton WMC, FC Panda 3-4, Clifton Rangers. First Division: Ryburn Valley 4-1, Cock Of The North. Second Division: Old Pond 3-3, Barum Top, Old Post Office FC 1-6, Sands Lane.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Deighton WMC v Cock and Bottle, Feathers v Mirfield Town, Linthwaite v Hollins Holme. Outdoor World Direct Senior Cup: FC Hounds v FC Panda. First Division: FC Panda Res v Woodhouse, Ryburn Valley v Wire Works, Snowdon v Lee Mount, Thrum Hall v Ravenswharfe. Second Division: Barum Top v Clifton Rangers Athletic, Battyeford v Triangle, Clifton Rangers Reserves v Inter Batley, Halifax Rangers v Old Post Office FC, Old Pond v Sands Lane. Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup: Cock of the North v Wellington Westgate, Spen FC v Park FC.