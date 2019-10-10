Sunday League: Cock and Bottle hoping to net another victory

Cock and Bottle may just have what it takes to put Linthwaite to the sword on Sunday.

Last season’s Halifax Division One winners have started in ominous form with four wins from four games. Huddersfield side Linthwaite have started just as impressively, but it’s the free scoring frontline of Cock and Bottle which could be a deciding factor this weekend. Leon Hurles-Brook has six goals in three appearances whilst team-mates Jordan Coduri and Damien Randall each have five goals this campaign. Joe Grimley is doubtful with a shoulder injury, but Connah Judson and Antony Brown are both back available. Jake Thompson is in line to make his first start. FC Panda remained top after a late surge of goals saw them take the points against Clifton Rangers. They’ll have to do better when they visit FC Hounds. Clifton go up against Birstall CC, which both teams will see as a must win, while Feathers will travel to Deighton WMC. Both sides are coming off defeats from the weekend, but the away side held their own against Cock and Bottle and will be hoping to bounce back immediately. Mirfield Town will contest the other game in the division, they face Hollins Holme. Park FC are still top of Division One after a close victory on Sunday. They’ll head to face unbeaten Cock of the North, who were also victorious at the weekend. Lee Mount host Wellington Westgate in the battle of the perfect records. Both sides are coming off cup fixtures at the weekend and will want to lay down a marker in this one. Wire Works face fellow mid-table side Ryburn Valley at Reinwood Rec. The final game in the division sees FC Panda Reserves play Snowdon. In Division Two, Spen FC will battle Triangle on Sunday. Both come into the fixture after wins at the weekend. Elsewhere, Old Pond will try and close the gap to the top as they host Halifax Rangers. Kai Hallwood is in hot form and alongside Jamie Clay, that could be enough to see them get the three points. Old Post Office will try bounce back from disappointment last time out, they’ll host struggling Clifton Rangers Athletic. The away side really need to learn their lessons quickly, they can be dangerous on the break but failure to do basics right along with a very open setup will likely cost them severely in the process. Finally, Barum Top face bottom side Inter Batley. Results – Premier Division: Clifton Rangers 1-4 FC Panda, Feathers 3-5 Cock & Bottle, Hollins Holme 4-2 Deighton WMC. Division One: Park FC 3-2 Ryburn Valley, Thrum Hall 1-5 Cock Of The North. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Reserves 1-4 Spen FC, Inter Batley 1-2 Triangle Fixtures – Premier Division: Birstall CC v Clifton Rangers, Deighton WMC v Feathers, FC Hounds v FC Panda, Linthwaite v Cock & Bottle, Mirfield Town v Hollins Holme. Division One: Cock Of The North v Park FC, FC Panda Reserves v Snowdon, Lee Mount v Wellington Westgate, Wire Works v Ryburn Valley. Division Two: Barum Top v Inter Batley, Old Pond v Halifax Rangers, Old Post Office v Clifton Rangers Athletic, Triangle v Spen FC.