Sunday League: Cock and Bottle seal Division One title

Cock & Bottle secured the Division One title with four games to spare following an 8-1 win over closest challengers FC Panda Reserves.

Cock & Bottle took the lead on 10 minutes following a defensive mix up which allowed Damo Randall to tap the ball into an empty net.

The visitors equalised midway through the first half when Zahid Mahmood finished powerfully past Matty Berry in the Cock & Bottle goal.

Leon Hurles-Brook restored the home sides lead just before the break.

In the second half, Cock & Bottle extended their lead, Hurles-Brook adding to his earlier goal. Zak Waddington getting in on the act and Randall completing his sixth hat-trick of the season.

Man of the match Hurles-Brook completed his hat trick five minutes from time.

Zak Waddington completed the scoring just before the end with an excellent strike into the top corner.

Hollins Holme produced a stunning second half display to sweep aside visitors Waiters Arms on Sunday.

“It was probably our best 45 minutes of the season,” said Hollins boss Steve Parker, who conceded that third-placed Waiters’ main focus was probably more on a couple of forthcoming cup final appearances.

Sam Tattersall opened the scoring after 10 minutes and although Carl Maguire equalised with a turn and strike over ‘keeper Rob Laycock, Jack Gormley restored the home lead with a volley from the edge of the box.

Gormley’s confidence in front of goal is soaring and he bagged three more goals in the space of 15 minutes after the break.

Hayden Bruce then broke away to complete the scoring and round off a fine display from Parker’s men.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, James Crossfield’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Feathers over Ryburn United, while Siddal Place won 6-4 at Ryburn Valley.

In the Mel Owens Invitational Cup, FC Panda won 3-1 at First Division King Cross Park.