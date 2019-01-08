Sunday League: Coduri fires Bradshaw to victory over Waiters

A hat-trick from Jordan Coduri helped Bradshaw open up a six-point lead at the top of the Briggs Priestley Halifax Sunday League as they beat Waiters Arms 4-2.

Coduri’s treble and another from Ben Bowers saw off Waiters 4-2 at Natty Lane, moving Bradshaw onto 22 points after 10 games, with FC Panda now in second place having beaten Feathers.

Panda have played four games less, but are within striking distance of top spot thanks to their 4-1 win, in which Liam Senior’s goal for Feathers proved inconsequential.

In the other Premier Division fixture, Siddal Place beat bottom-club Ryburn Valley 6-4 at West Vale.

In Division One, Thrum Hall did their chances of promotion no harm with an 11-3 pasting of Halifax Rangers.

Thrum Hall took the lead after just four minutes when new signing Tom Lamb played a long ball forward to Jonathon Gibson, who found the net.

Rangers’ keeper Shaun Kellett then saved a penalty before Danny Murgatroyd fired in from the edge of the box after a corner was poorly cleared to equalise.

But Thrum Hall were 4-1 up by half-time thanks to two goals by another new signing Alex O’Keefe and one from Tom Robinson.

Hall were 6-1 in-front shortly after the interval thanks to Robinson and O’Keefe, who completed his hat-trick.

Murgatroyd got his second for Rangers after 50 minutes with a fine header before substitute Yevhen Balika got on the scoresheet.

Murgatroyd completed his hat-trick when a poor clearance from Hall’s keeper Daniel Hoyle went straight to the Rangers midfielder, who fired in from outside the area.

O’Keefe then got his fourth, and arguably the goal of the game, when he latched onto a lofted ball over the defence with an overhead kick.

Balika scored his second before Robinson completed his hat-trick and Geordie Watson rounded off the scoring.

Goals from Irfan Afzal and Zahid Mahmood kept FC Panda Reserves top of the table by a point as they drew 2-2 at bottom-side Triangle.

Elsewhere, Woodhouse moved up to fourth after opening 2019 with a 3-1 home win over Barum Top.

They came out on top in a physical battle to follow up their win away to Triangle before Christmas.

The Todmorden side were on the front foot from the off. Jay Connor was fouled on the edge of the box and Ryan Horan smashed home the free-kick.

However, lowly Barum Top drew level when Woodhouse failed to clear the second ball from a corner and a shot that was going wide hit Gavin Higgins and found its way into the back of the net.

Joe Connor should have regained the lead for Woodhouse from a clever Horan pass but shot just over the bar.

Joe and Jay Connor continued to defend from the front and the introduction of Keenan Fielden was a positive one. Ryan Bulcock sent a chip pass through to Fielden, whose shot crept in at the near post.

The introduction of Jordan Mitchell proved another tonic for the home side. He caused disruption with his high energy.

A flick on from Mitchell led to a free-kick on the edge of the box and Horan got his second.

Woodhouse spokesman Joe Connor said it had been a very good performance from everyone with Higgins and Ben Gledhill excellent in defence and Horan and Simmonds outstanding in the middle of the park.

Jack Jacques continued to be threat going forward and was improving each week while the substitutes had slotted in seamlessly.

“Hopefully we can carry on this form and finish the season brightly,” said Connor.

Old Pond were unable to make it three wins on the spin, as a scrambled Sam Dunkley winner gave visitors King Cross Park a 2-1 win.

Cross keeper Jack Graham denied Ben Ireland early on, whilst his opposite number in the Pond net Dan Barnes was on hand to deny Simon Ward from close range.

The visitors had a potential opener chalked off for an uncontested offside, whilst a Hayden Lewis cross was headed wide by Sean Suttle for Paul Taylor’s Hove Edge outfit.

King Cross boss Adam Stacey fielded new signing Lewis Oldridge for his debut and his pace, allayed with similar rapidity in the opposite channel from Bailie Horsley, provided a rapid attacking threat that saw two Pond players enter the referee’s notebook unable to match the speed on the counter.

After the interval, Horsley lofted the ball wide when well-placed for the visitors and Josh Van Gesten couldn’t react quickly enough to a powerful Michael Barlow centre for Pond.

Pond saw a strong penalty shout waved away when Lewis seemed to be fouled in the penalty area, before a moment of quality at the other end finally broke the deadlock.

Dunkley hit a fine cross field pass and Oldridge’s first touch set him up for a

composed finish.

It took just seven minutes for Pond to restore parity; player manager Taylor side

footing home a Suttle cross on his comeback from a long injury lay-off.

Neither side could have complained if the spoils were shared, but the visitors stole all three points with a scruffy goal. Brad Rufus’ clearance ricocheted back off Dunkley and into the Pond net.

There were notable chances at both ends before the final whistle saw Stacey’s charges take all three points. Barnes made a tremendous save tipping over his bar from a headed opportunity, before a Lewis Hobson cross was headed wide at the other end by Richard Dawson.

Cock & Bottle progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Sunday Trophy with an impressive 7-1 win over Wakefield high-flyers Peacock.

The game started evenly with both sides missing early chances to take the lead before Leon Hurles-Brook scored for Cock and Bottle after 13 minutes.

The home side doubled their lead just before half time through Antony Brown, who then grabbed his second early in the second half.

Joe Grimley acrobatically found the back of the net to make it 4-0, and Brown completed his hat trick from the spot prior to adding his fourth soon after.

Peacock grabbed a late consolation before Hurles-Brook completed the scoring.