Sunday League: Defending champions off to perfect start

Renamed FC Panda got the defence of their Halifax Sunday Football League Premier Division title off to the perfect start with a 4-1 win over Ryburn Valley.

Last season’s champs, who won the crown for the first time under former title Halifax Hammers, picked up where they left off last term, when they won 13 out of 14 league matches.

Lee Mount, who finished third last season, let a 1-0 half-time lead slip in their home draw with Ryburn United.

Feathers FC, who finished fourth last term, won 1-0 at newly-promoted Bradshaw, who finished second in last season’s First Division.

The mouthwatering clash between last season’s unbeaten First Division champions Siddal Place and Premier Division runners-up Waiters Arms was postponed.

In the First Division, Jay Connor ensured that Woodhouse FC took something from their first Halifax Sunday League match.

The Todmorden outfit hosted Thrum Hall, following their switch from the Rochdale Sunday League, and the sides drew 3-3.

Woodhouse led twice, first through Connor and then Jordan Walker, but needed Connor’s late goal to earn them a point after the visitors had bossed much of the second half.

Thrum Hall equalised twice before going ahead, but Woodhouse camped in the visitors’ half in the last 15 minutes. The introduction of Ryan Bulcock added life to them and Connor pounced from his cross.

Stand-in boss Joe Connor so it had been a good game to watch and some new faces had impressed.

Old Pond made a winning start to their campaign in an action packed 6-4 defeat of Halifax Rangers on Savile Park.

The Brighouse side fielded four debutants in a more youthful side than previous

campaigns and it didn’t take long for one of the newcomers, Jamie Clay, to find the net.

Unfortunately for Pond player-boss Paul Taylor, the equaliser came from his mis-

skewed cross field ball from the touchline which looped into the top corner for as

bizarre an own goal as you are likely to see.

The visitors lost their way for 15 minutes as Rangers took a hold of the match and

fired into a 3-1 lead. Adam Burke’s shot was parried with Chris Dawson finishing off the afters before Jordan Owens broke clear and finished well.

Ben ireland side-footed home to reduce the deficit before last season’s leading scorer Hayden Lewis deflected the ball in.

Lewis Hobson got a debut goal to put Pond in-front, but Craig Moseley slid in bravely at the back post under pressure from Pond keeper Dan Barnes and slid the ball home.

Ireland curled home the goal of the game from distance into the top corner to make it 5-4 to Pond prior to veteran centre half Richard Dawson, in his 24th consecutive season for the club, heading home in trademark fashion.

Elsewhere in Division One, Panda FC Reserves, 6-1 at Barum Top, and Cock and Bottle, 7-3 at home to King Cross Park, laid down early markers with big wins.