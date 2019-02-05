Sunday League: FC Panda avoid big freeze to thrash Halifax Rangers

One more win will guarantee FC Panda Reserves second place in Division One of the Halifax Sunday League after they beat Halifax Rangers 15-3.

In their penultimate game this season - the only match from both divisions to go-ahead - Panda found themselves 2-0 down against Rangers, who went into the game with only three wins from 14 league matches.

But their two goals in the first five minutes were cancelled out first by Mohammed Ozair (pictured), who scored direct from kick off, and then Suhail Bashir.

Goals from Haben Arigay, Zahid Mahmood, Awais Ashfaq (2) and Bashir (3) meant the game over by half-time, with Panda 10-2 ahead.

Ashfaq added two more after the interval, with young full back Faheem Khatana, Atif Hussain and Hamid Sagir also finding the net.

The result means a win against title-chasers Cock and Bottle in Panda Reserves’ final game of the season will guarantee them second place ahead of Thrum Hall.

But Cock and Bottle would still only need to win four of their last six games to overtake Panda and win the Division One title.

The game between the two sides was due to take place this weekend, but will now have to be rescheduled due to Cock and Bottle’s County Trophy commitments.