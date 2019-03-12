Sunday League: FC Panda clinch Premier Division title

FC Panda have won the Halifax Sunday League Premier Division for the second year in-a-row.

Panda beat Ryburn United 5-3 to put them out of reach and seal a terrific league campaign which has seen them win 13 and draw one of their 14 matches.

In the other Premier Division game, Waiters Arms beat Lee Mount 6-3.

Cock & Bottle made it through to the Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup Final with a hard fought 4-3 win over Woodhouse FC.

A heavy pitch and poor weather conditions made it difficult to play football with both teams finding it tricky to hold onto the ball.

Cock & Bottle struck first inside five minutes through Gareth Sherwood, but Joe Connor cancelled it out midway through the first half, capitalising on a loose ball inside the six yard area.

The home side took the lead five minutes into the second half, as a 25 yard screamer from Keenan Fielden found the top corner.

Cock & Bottle drew level just after the hour mark though, when man of the match Sherwood added to his earlier goal.

Substitute Joe Grimley put Cock & Bottle ahead with 20 minutes to go, with the ball eventually finding the net after a scramble in the box.

Damo Randall made it 4-2 with a couple of minutes left to play before Woodhouse scored from the spot in the 90th minute through Jordan Mitchell.

Old Pond made a barnstorming start to their Mel Owens Invitational Cup campaign as they thrashed a beleaguered Halifax Rangers 12-2.

In heavy snow, Pond raced out of the blocks and found themselves three goals to the good within the first ten minutes thanks to Kai Hallwood’s brace and one from Ben Ireland.

After Rangers had a man sent-off, Marcus Reynolds’ long-range shot made it 4-0 at half-time.

Mark Owens reduced the deficit before Pond matched the hail storm with a hail of goals.

Hallwood completed his hat-trick, Lewis Hobson nodded in from a corner and then Shaun Kellett headed into his own net.

Ireland and a Jamie Clay double kept the goals coming for Pond as they reached double-figures.

Clay notched a hat-trick and then Reynolds rounded off the scoring.