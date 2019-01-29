Sunday League: FC Panda knock Lee Mount for six

FC Panda are still in the driving seat for the Premier Division title after beating Lee Mount 6-2.

Jay Carney’s brace for Lee Mount was in vain thanks to goals by Foysol Ahmed, Sameer Ahmed, Ibrar Farooq, Terriq Pervez and substitute Raees Ahmed.

Panda are level on points with Bradshaw, who lead on goal difference, but have played two games more.

Bradshaw compounded Hollins Holme’ relegation worries with a 6-3 win at Natty Lane.

Hollins trailed 4-2 at half time and goals from Joe Gibson, Jack Gormley and Richard Laycock proved in vain. Jordan Coduri, Ashley Scully and Liam Carroll all bagged two apiece for Bradshaw.

Waiters Arms and Siddal Place played out an entertaining encounter at Trinity with the sides drawing 3-3.

Siddal drew first blood when Ethan Daly spilled Dene Hepptonstall’s shot in at the back post and it was soon 2-0 when the evergreen Wayne Crossley lobbed Daly after a poor kick out.

Waiters were soon level when Lee Wood was brought down in the box and he slotted home the penalty and the same player made it 2-2 with a bullet header from Ashton Richardson’s long throw.

Waiters then found themselves in front when Wood was once again brought down in the box but this time his spot kick was well saved but luckily for him and the Waiters Danny Cook was on hand to smash home the rebound.

The second half was full of half chances with Waiters’ Wood and John Lister missing with decent attempts and Ash Shaw and Crossley missing at the other end.

But it was Crossley who slotted the equaliser with five minutes to go after good work from Shaw.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: “It was probably a fair result, both sides had chances to win it and it was good to see two teams going for it playing attacking football. I think they’ll challenge for the league next season with that side.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Ryburn United beat Ryburn Valley 1-0.

Cock & Bottle eased through to the semi final of the The Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup semi final with a 12-2 win over King Cross Park at Elland Cricket Club.

Damo Randall opened the scoring in the 6th minute latching on a cross from Luke Sherwood.

The strong winds and heavy pitch made playing conditions difficult but the visitors doubled there lead midway through the first half through Antony Brown. A few minutes later Leon Hurles-Brook superbly lobbed the King Cross Park keeper to make it 3-0.

King Cross Park pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half, but Brown bagged his second and third of the game soon after.

Hurles-Brook and man of the match Randall added to their earlier goals before Gareth Sherwood scored from the spot and Jordon Wadsworth neatly back healed to make it 9-1.

King Cross Park grabbed a late consolation but the visitors were not finished. Brown took his tally to five with two more fine finishes either side of a goal from Hayden Keris.

A series of great matches between Old Pond and Woodhouse continued, as the

Todmorden side made a dramatic comeback before beating their Hove Edge rivals in the Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup on penalties.

Pond started lackadaisically and the visitors deserved their early lead; Joe Connor scrambling home on eight minutes.

The home side grew into the game; Paul Taylor and Andy Kelly saw headed

opportunities saved before Wayne Allert restored parity in the 24th minute.

Josh Van Gesten worked a short corner to Jamie Clay and his pin-point cross was bulleted home from his central defensive partner.

In a period of dominance Pond stretched ahead in the tie. Taylor and Allert combined culminating in Glen Hall, making his third ‘debut’ for the club flicking home opportunistically.

Five minutes before the break and another cross proved the undoing of Woodhouse, this time Brad Rufus centred expertly and Hall was again right man in the right place as he snapped up his second from inside the penalty area.

The visitors lost their discipline for a period and went down to ten men which Pond initially took advantage of. Van Gesten was fouled in the penalty area and Clay stepped up to score from 12 yards.

The home side over-relaxed with a man advantage and three goal cushion and the visitors made a stirring comeback.

Joe Gale’s shot was parried but influential substitute Jordan Mitchell fired home a lifeline, before a defensive mix up allowed Adam Gray to smash in a third for his side.

The comeback was complete with a tense last ten minutes still to play; Gale this time the goal scorer as the game eventually went to spot-kicks.

It was to be the Woodhouse keeper Gee who took the plaudits in the shoot-out. All six penalties taken were hit on target but the visitors stopper made two fines saves to send his side through to the semi-finals with a 4-2 penalty victory.

Also in the cup, FC Panda Reserves beat Thrum Hall 5-3, and Barum Top beat Triangle 2-1.