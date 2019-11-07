Sunday League: High hopes for Hollins against lowly Birstall

Hollins Holme could move as high as third in the Calder Valley Sunday League Premier Division if they beat beleaguered Birstall CC.

Hebden Bridge side Hollins have started the season relatively well and beat Birstall 5-2 on the opening weekend of the season. That was Birstall’s first of seven consecutive league defeats, the last of which was a 9-1 hammering by second-to-bottom Mirfield Town, who host Deighton this weekend.

Strugglers FC Hounds look unlikely to add to their solitary league win at champions FC Panda.

Cock & Bottle, FC Hounds, Feathers and Clifton Rangers all find themselves playing in the WRCFA Sunday Cup after their games were postponed last weekend. Wire Works will be hoping to take their improved form of three wins on the bounce in all competitions as they host Lee Mount in Division One.

A brace each from Dom Harris and Liam McManus were enough to see off Snowdon on Sunday, but things could be a lot tougher this weekend as they face the perfect record of the visitors, for whom Jay Carney has 18 league goals in four games.

Top of the table Park FC will face Woodhouse, with both sides coming off victories in the cup at the weekend.

Snowdon will be hoping top scorer Pandor Shakeel can fire them to victory over Ravenswharfe, who could still be hurting from their agonising penalty shootout loss in the cup.

Elsewhere, Thrum Hall go in search of their first points of the season at home to FC Panda Reserves, while Ryburn Valley are on the road in the cup. Wellington Westgate go head-to-head with Cock Of The North in the same competition. Old Pond will be hoping to keep the pressure on the leaders as they travel to Clifton Rangers Athletic on Sunday. The away side won the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Kai Hallwood bagged four goals in a 9-1 thrashing.

Adam Sykes is trying to turn around the fortunes of the hosts, but his main struggle at the moment is getting a consistent team out every weekend. There is no doubt that when everyone is available, they have a side that can trouble teams. However, they’re causing their own problems at the moment. Having said that, they should already have a couple of wins to their name.

Old Post Office will be looking to take their form from the cup game at the weekend, they’ll face wounded Triangle after they were heavily beaten by leaders Spen FC. Both sides don’t want to end up in a middle table slumber for the rest of the season and a win for either side could prevent that. The hosts will be hoping they don’t have a repeat of their last league encounter where they were just as comprehensively beaten. Elsewhere, Halifax Rangers will try make it three wins from three in all competitions when they face Battyeford. Sands Lane will look to build on their good showing last time out against Old Pond. Goals from George Richardson and Reece Walshaw almost got them a result but ended up just short. They’ll face Clifton Rangers Reserves who could be without several key players for what is arguably a very important tie for them.