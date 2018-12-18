Sunday League: Holders Hollins knocked out as Siddal set up Sunday Cup Final clash with FC Panda

Siddal Place will play FC Panda in the Halifax FA Sunday Cup final after winning their semi-final ties on Sunday.

Siddal beat holders Hollins Holme 4-2, while Panda swept aside Waiters 5-1.

Hollins boss Steve Parker said his players had set out their stall to try to repeat last season’s memorable Shay success, which came against Lee Mount, and they were “devastated” to go out.

“It was definitely not the result we wanted. The players were very disappointed afterwards and we needed a beer to pick us up.

“It was closer than 4-2 suggests. We hit the woodwork, had a few off the line and their keeper kept us out in the second half.”

Parker said decisions had also gone against them on the day but Place were a good side and he wished them luck for the final.

Place had won an earlier league meeting 8-3 but as expected it was much closer this time.

Both sides had half chances in an even opening before Hollins took the lead after 25 minutes when a Lewis Cockroft shot was palmed away by the Place keeper and Jack Gormley knocked the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors drew level from penalty spot when centre back Joe Gibson was ruled to have handled, although Parker felt it was a harsh decision, saying the ball hit Gibson from point-blank range.

A third goal in quick succession followed, Hollins regaining the lead when Cockroft went through one-on-one with the keeper and made it 2-1.

The first 10 minutes of the second half proved pivotal. Hollins missed several good chances and hit the bar with a header.

Place broke away to draw level on the hour and Hollins then had what they thought was a stronger case for a hand-ball penalty than the one given against them earlier but their appeals were turned down.

Two goals in quick succession around the 70-minute mark took Place clear.

A linesman ruled a Siddal player was onside as he went through and although Rob Laycock made a save, Siddal mopped up the rebound.

An unfortunate own goal sealed Hollins’ fate, the ball trickling across the line off Chris Garbutt’s knee after Laycock had parried an effort.

Hollins tried hard to hit back in the last 10 minutes. Efforts from Andy Butterworth and Gormley hit the woodwork but it wasn’t the Valley side’s day.

Parker said the rub of the green hadn’t gone Hollins’ way but they couldn’t use that as an excuse. “We had more than enough chances and didn’t put them away so it was no good blaming the referee or the linesman.”

Bradshaw moved three points clear at the top of the Briggs Priestley Halifax Sunday League Premier Division Premier Division after they beat Ryburn Valley 6-1 and Feathers lost 4-2 at Lee Mount.

Old Pond ensured a fine end to 2018 as they defeated Division One leaders FC Panda Reserves via a Jamie Clay winner at Lane Head.

Pond were keen to build on a victory in Todmorden last weekend and started the

game on the front foot; Kai Hallwood and Hayden Lewis both having good chances but were unable to convert.

Panda showed why they were top of the pile going into the match when despite

having less possession went into a 24th minute lead. Hamid Sagir latched onto a stray clearance and curled into the corner of the Pond net.

It took only six minutes for Pond to pull level however, Hallwood this time making no mistake with his third goal in as many games having been fed by Lewis.

Lewis and Hallwood continued to give the Panda defence plenty of work to do, but there were to be no more goals before the interval. Dan Barnes in the Pond net saved Panda’s best chance before the break at the feet of an onrushing attacker.

Pond’s pressing game continued to prove to be effective into the second period; with the defensive trio of Brad Rufus, Clay and Richard Dawson once more solid in front of Barnes in net.

Greg Roper saw a stinging effort well saved, before reinforcements from a strong bench helped create the winning goal.

Substitute Ben Ireland’s in-swinging corner was pin-point in allowing Clay to rise

highest and head home; set pieces continuing to be a strong part of the home side’s offensive arsenal this season.

The visitors afforded more men forward and had chances to try and grab a share of the spoils with the experienced Irfan Afzal their best player in central midfield.

Suhail Bashir had a shot fly narrowly wide, whilst Barnes had to make a fine diving save to prevent a free kick sneaking into the corner of his net.

Pond manager Paul Taylor was delighted with his side’s recent renaissance admitting that a three week Christmas break had probably come at the wrong time with his side starting to hit a real purple patch.

Woodhouse FC ended a run of four defeats with a 3-2 win away to Triangle in Division One of the Halifax Sunday League.

Their success at Savile Park was their first since they beat the same struggling opponents 3-1 at home on November 4.

The game was a stalemate for the first half with play centred in the middle of a heavy pitch.

The Todmorden side changed formation at the interval and were immediately on the front foot.

The Connor cousins, Joe and Jay, caused problems and Woodhouse might have taken the lead had Aaron Lorimer squared the ball instead of opting to shoot.

Triangle went ahead when Ryan Bulcock switched off at a throw-in, allowing a Triangle striker to get in behind him and slot home.

Woodhouse pressed and Joe Connor flicking the ball on for Jay Connor to shoot home.

Joe Connor was also involved in Woodhouse’s second goal, a chest down and lay-off setting up Ryan Horan to score from 25 yards.

Woodhouse pressed again and the introduction of Sam Bowers for Joe Connor offered a little more pace in the side.

Bowers and Jay Connor, defending from the front, closed down the keeper and forced an error. Connor robbed the custodian and coolly slotted home.

Woodhouse were in control until a sloppy pass in the middle of the park allowed Triangle space and Jake Lorimer brought down an opponent. The free kick was driven home in the game’s last action.

Woodhouse spokesman Joe Connor said: “It’s great to get a much-needed three points before the Christmas break.”

He said Woodhouse’s play had been sloppy in the first half but had improved dramatically with Horan and Luke Simmonds finding their feet.

Jack Jacques continued to impress, Ben Gledhill was in good form again and Jonny Sutcliffe, who had put on the gloves in the absence of Keegan Gee, had done a job in goal.