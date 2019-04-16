Sunday League: Hot-shot Randall hits hat-trick for Division One champions Cock and Bottle

Division One champions Cock and Bottle ended their league season with a 5-2 win over Barum Top.

The game very much had an end of season feel to it, taking 25 minutes to open the scoring.

In the end, Damo Randall capped off a fine goalscoring season with another hat-trick.

Robbie Graham scored an excellent solo goal for the fourth and Zak Waddington finished things off.

The visitors scored either side of half-time to keep themselves in the game.

Next up for Cock & Bottle is FC Panda Reserves in the League Cup final on April 28 (11am) at Brighouse Town.

Two goals from Tom Boyle and one each from Mason Butterfield and Lee Worrall helped Bradshaw to a 4-0 win at Siddal Place in the Premier Division.

Waiters Arms finished their league campaign with a whimper going down 7-2 to Lee Mount.

Waiters were 2-1 up at the break with goals from Lee Wood and Ashton Richardson with Mount’s reply coming from Callum Meade.

Waiters were down to ten men though with a bad ankle injury to Hayden Finch and went down to nine in the second half with Dean Park pulling a hamstring. Mount took full advantage, attacking with ease past a tiring Waiters defence with Meade completing a hat trick, Jay Carney grabbing three - one of which was a brilliant lob over Ethan Daly - and Jordan Ryder scoring a good header.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: “All credit to Lee Mount ,with the front two they have they will always cause problems and really made us pay on the big pitch, I’ve no arguments with the result and wish them all the best for next season.

“I’m a bit disappointed with the attitude of a few of our lads apparently saving themselves for “bigger” games for their Saturday sides and either resting or not turning up, resulting in us playing with nine again and gaining another two injuries.

“Hopefully we get a few back for the cup games this week, but I keep hoping and it doesn’t happen.”

In the Mel Owens Invitational Cup, FC Panda smashed Ryburn Valley 10-1.