Sunday League: Leaders Panda hope to pile on the misery for Mirfield

Past champions collide as FC Panda travel to Mirfield in the Briggs Priestley Calder Valley Sunday League Premier Division.

League leaders Panda will aim to keep their spot at the top against slow starters Mirfield, who have lost four of their first five league games, including an 8-2 drubbing by Panda on the opening day.

Cock & Bottle look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats at Deighton WMC, having lost to Panda in the league, which cost them top spot, and then exiting the WRCFA Sunday Cup to HT Sports.

They will have their work cut out against Deighton, who have won four of their five home games so far.

The standout game in Division One sees Lee Mount face FC Panda Reserves at Calderdale College. The away side are the only team to still hold a perfect record in the league and will be full of confidence after back-to-back cup wins on the road.

It’s going to take a strong performance from the hosts, who have been a bit hit and miss at home this season.

Ryburn Valley will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone when they travel to Ravenswharfe. They’ll have to end a run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions to do so, but the home side will be confident after beating Wire Works last Sunday.

Wire Works aim to bounce back from that disappointing defeat as they host Snowdon.

Struggling Thrum Hall travel to Woodhouse hoping to avoid a defeat which would see them end up with zero points from their opening 10 games.

Woodhouse have struggled a little at home this season, but this could be the ideal game to kick start their season. They’re still only seven points from the promotion places, and with home games all of December, it could be the perfect time to get a solid run together.

Division Two leaders Spen FC will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the campaign when they host Clifton Rangers Athletic.

The visitors’ task was hard enough, but it has been made even harder by the fact they’ll be missing top scorer Ping Wright. The hosts have scored an impressive 23 goals in their four home games, whereas the away side have let in 31 from their five games on the road.

Old Pond will also be looking to recover from defeat after they missed the chance to go top last Sunday. They’ll welcome strugglers Inter Batley in the hope that they can have a second bite at the cherry.

Sands Lane and Triangle battle it out coming off wins against the top two last weekend.

Triangle have seen a resurgence in their results after a couple of key signings, Zak Waddington is amongst the goals for them in their last two games and Luke Flanagan is proving to be a real engine in the middle of the park.

Dominic Howarth continues to be the main threat for the home side, he netted again in their win against the league leaders, with Ethan Walshaw getting the other goal.

Battyeford will look to close the gap to the middle pack with a home clash against Old Post Office.

Barum Top will aim to close the gap to within two points of Clifton Rangers Reserves, who sit in the last promotion spot.

The home side will be hoping to convert their away form into home results, while the visitors will have to show the same battling qualities that saw them progress in the WRCFA Sunday Trophy. But they’ll have to do it without top scorers Martin Wagstaff and Luke Briggs.

Results - Division One: Ryburn Valley 2-6 FC Panda Reserves, Thrum Hall 1-8 Cock Of The North, Wire Works 1-4 Ravenswharfe. Division Two: Inter Batley 1-3 Barum Top, Old Pond 3-4 Triangle, Sands Lane 2-1 Spen FC.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Deighton WMC v Cock & Bottle, Mirfield Town v FC Panda. Division One: FC Panda Reserves v Lee Mount, Ravenswharfe v Ryburn Valley, Wire Works v Snowdon, Woodhouse v Thrum Hall. Division Two: Barum Top v Clifton Rangers Reserves, Battyeford v Old Post Office, Old Pond v Inter Batley, Sands Lane v Triangle, Spen FC v Clifton Rangers Athletic.