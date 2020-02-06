Sunday League: Lee Mount aim to wrestle back top spot in First Division

High-flying Lee Mount host Cock of the North this Sunday as they attempt to reclaim top spot in the Calder Valley Sunday League First Division.

Mount lost first place last weekend when they were busy reaching the semi-final of the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy. The Halifax side have won all three encounters at Natty Lane Playing Fields in the league, scoring 25 goals in the process. They’ve only dropped two points so far this season and that was on the road. The visitors will know how big the challenge is that faces them, the two sides met the weekend before Christmas when Lee Mount ran out 7-1 winners. Five goals from Jay Carney and a brace from Benny Bower saw them win comfortably.Cock of the North started the season well and were pushing towards the top end of the table, but a recent run of no wins in four has seen them drop to mid-table. Division One league leaders Ravenswharfe will travel to third place FC Panda Reserves knowing that a win will keep them top, but defeat will see the home side jump them in the table. Their previous encounter was on the season’s opening weekend; it was a Ben Smith hat-trick for Ravenswharfe that secured the points that day in a 6-3 win. Park FC are looking to get their season back on track after a recent slump in the league, along with exiting both the WRCFA Sunday Trophy and League Cup recently. They’ll face Wellington Westgate, who seem to be having serious trouble just getting fixtures on at the moment. They’ve only managed five games in the league and with numerous cup fixtures causing postponements, they’ll need to be right at it when the fixtures come thick and fast. If not, they could find themselves still in the scrap at the bottom.

Ryburn Valley look to continue their impressive turnaround when they host strugglers Snowdon. Dayle Maguire scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture back in September; they’ll be hoping for more of the same as they continue to push towards the top.The final game in the division sees bottom side Thrum Hall travel to Woodhouse. The hosts need to capture some form at home as they’ve been strong on the road. If they can do the same at home, then a worrying season could easily become one with great promise. Must win game though and no better chance to get going. The Premier Division sides face off against each other in the Outdoor World Direct Senior Cup this Sunday. The standout tie of the round will see Cock & Bottle battle Linthwaite at Trinity Academy. The two sides met earlier in the season when a brace each from Leon Hurles-Brook and Jake Thompson saw the Halifax side take the points in the league. Who will land the knockout blow in a knockout tie? Elsewhere, Clifton Rangers face FC Hounds at Leeds Road. The two sides have faced off already in the league with the visitors taking the spoils, but Clifton will be full of confidence since their win away at FC Panda. If frontman Jake Waterson is available and provided the service, then it could be another semi-final for the hosts. Deighton WMC will also be at Leeds Road when they battle it out with Mirfield Town. Finally, Feathers travel to Hollins Holme with their sights set on a semi-final spot. Spen FC will try and reclaim top spot in Division Two when they travel to Battyeford. The main question will be, which Battyeford is going to turn up? The one that has beaten Triangle comfortably twice recently, along with a win on the road at Sands Lane last weekend, or will it be the one that struggles for goals and lost away at Old Pond and home to Sands Lane? Sands Lane will host strugglers Inter Batley. The visitors have lost all 13 games so far this term, but recent results have shown they’ve made more of a game of it. A win for the home side would see them move within a couple of points of the top, but if they slip up, then those behind will be ready to pounce.Clifton Rangers Athletic are certainly a team who is in form, after struggling to get a win all 2019, they’ve now had three wins on the bounce to start 2020. A brace from Joe Hutchins saw them take the points last Sunday, and they’ll face Old Post Office who they should have beaten earlier in the season before letting a two-goal lead slip late on in a high-scoring draw. Finally, Barum Top travel to Clifton Rangers Reserves. The two sides met at Trinity Academy earlier in the season when Barum Top ran out comfortable winners despite going down to ten men in the first half. The hosts know that they can’t afford anymore slip ups but will be hoping that home comforts are enough to see them through this tricky tie. Results - Premier Division: Deighton WMC 3-3 FC Panda. Division One: FC Panda Reserves 5-2 Ryburn Valley, Park FC 1-1 Wire Works, Ravenswharfe 6-2 Thrum Hall. Division Two: Barum Top 2-1 Halifax Rangers, Inter Batley 2-3 Old Post Office, Sands Lane 2-4 Battyeford, Triangle 1-2 Clifton Rangers Athletic. Fixtures - Senior Cup: Clifton Rangers v FC Hounds, Cock & Bottle v Linthwaite, Deighton WMC v Mirfield Town, Hollins Holme v Feathers. Division One: FC Panda Reserves v Ravenswharfe, Lee Mount v Cock of the North, Park FC v Wellington Westgate, Ryburn Valley v Snowdon, Woodhouse v Thrum Hall. Division Two: Battyeford v Spen FC, Clifton Rangers Athletic v Old Post Office, Clifton Rangers Reserves v Barum Top, Sands Lane v Inter Batley.