Sunday League: Lee Mount have First Division summit in their sights

Lee Mount will go top of the Calder Valley Sunday League First Division if they beat Ryburn Valley at Natty Lane.

Mount are back in league action after progressing to the quarter-finals of the WRCFA Sunday Trophy.

Ryburn Valley have seen an upturn in results after their early struggles and will fancy themselves to pull off an upset. A win could see them move within a point of the promotion places, if results go their way.

Ravenswharfe and Cock of the North do battle as they both keep chase to the top three. The home side will be full of confidence as they come off the back of a 9-0 win at the weekend.

Park FC will be hoping results go their way when they face struggling Snowdon. A win would see them go top if Lee Mount fail to win. They’ll be hoping to get over the disappointment of a penalty shoot-out defeat last weekend.

Elsewhere, Wire Works travel to rock bottom Thrum Hall and Wellington Westgate look to get over their disappointing cup exit with a home-tie against Woodhouse.

In the only Premier Division clash, Mirfield Town aim to keep up momentum as they face third-placed Linthwaite. Mirfield have a strong record at home and the pressure will be on the visitors to produce, who know that if they fail to win, then they hand the initiative to the others at the top.

Feathers, Hollins Holme and FC Hounds all feature in the WRCFA Sunday Cup as they try and catch up from the previous rounds. They’ll face Olympic, FC Rawdon, and Sheepscar respectively.

It’s top versus third in Division Two, as Old Pond travel to Leeds Road to face a Clifton Rangers Reserves side who are struggling and have several key players missing.

Kai Hallwood and Daniel Gilligan fired Old Pond to the top last Sunday when they saw off Triangle. They’ll need another complete away performance to stay ahead of the challengers.

Spen FC will look to take advantage of any slip ups when they face Barum Top.

Sands Lane will look to take advantage of any slip ups from others and a win, with results going their way, would see them go into the automatic promotion places. They’ll have to beat Halifax Rangers to do so.

Old Post Office will face Battyeford at West Vale, while bottom two Clifton Rangers Athletic and Inter Batley Sunday face off again after playing last Sunday, when Rangers won 6-2. Results – Premier Division: Cock & Bottle 2-2 FC Panda, Linthwaite 4-2 Deighton WMC, Mirfield Town 3-1 Clifton Rangers. Division One: Cock of the North 2-2 Woodhouse, Snowdon 0-9 Ravenswharfe, Thrum Hall 2-9 Ryburn Valley. Division Two: Battyeford 0-2 Sands Lane, Clifton Rangers Athletic 6-2 Inter Batley, Spen FC 3-1 Halifax Rangers, Triangle 1-2 Old Pond.

Fixtures – Premier Division: Mirfield Town v Linthwaite. Division One: Lee Mount v Ryburn Valley, Park FC v Snowdon, Ravenswharfe v Cock of the North, Thrum Hall v Wire Works, Wellington Westgate v Woodhouse. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Reserves v Old Pond, Inter Batley v Clifton Rangers Athletic, Old Post Office v Battyeford, Sands Lane v Halifax Rangers, Spen FC v Barum Top.