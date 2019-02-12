Sunday League: New competition announced for Sunday sides

Halifax’s Sunday League sides will take part in the new Mel Owens Invitational Cup, sponsored by Carpets Direct Brighouse.
The weather has been kind this season, so the competition has been designed to offer teams more matches into March and April.
It was last used in the 2016-17 season when Barge FC beat Lee Mount 4-2 in the final at Old Earth, Elland.
The competition pits teams in four groups playing each other once; the winners of each group then contest semi-finals and the final.
The groups, which were an unseeded free draw, have been drawn as follows:
Group A
Halifax Rangers
Old Pond
Triangle
Waiters Arms
Group B
Bradshaw
Feathers
Lee Mount
Ryburn United
Thrum Hall
Group C
Barum Top
FC Panda
King Cross Park
Ryburn Valley
Group D
Cock & Bottle
FC Panda Reserves
Siddal Place
Woodhouse FC