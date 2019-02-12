Sunday League: New competition announced for Sunday sides

Halifax’s Sunday League sides will take part in the new Mel Owens Invitational Cup, sponsored by Carpets Direct Brighouse.

The weather has been kind this season, so the competition has been designed to offer teams more matches into March and April.

It was last used in the 2016-17 season when Barge FC beat Lee Mount 4-2 in the final at Old Earth, Elland.

The competition pits teams in four groups playing each other once; the winners of each group then contest semi-finals and the final.

The groups, which were an unseeded free draw, have been drawn as follows:

Group A

Halifax Rangers

Old Pond

Triangle

Waiters Arms

Group B

Bradshaw

Feathers

Lee Mount

Ryburn United

Thrum Hall

Group C

Barum Top

FC Panda

King Cross Park

Ryburn Valley

Group D

Cock & Bottle

FC Panda Reserves

Siddal Place

Woodhouse FC