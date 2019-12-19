Sunday League: Old Pond hope to edge ahead in Division Two title race

It’s a two-horse race for Division Two title in the Calder Valley Sunday League, and with leaders Spen FC not in action this weekend, Old Pond can take advantage.

They’ll face Halifax Rangers at Savile Park in what is sure to be another affair with plenty of talking points. It was Old Pond that won the encounter between the two in October, thanks to a brace from Kai Hallwood and one from Jamie Clay.Triangle will look to close the gap to the promotion places when they face Battyeford.

They’ll look to make it five wins on the bounce in the league but will come up against a Battyeford side who are hard to beat and have added goals to their team through Robert Evans. Expect the unexpected in this one. Old Post Office look to deliver more misery to injury hit Clifton Rangers Reserves. A last-minute controversial penalty converted by Luke Briggs saw the home side take the points in their previous encounter.Clifton have quickly fallen from the top of the table to fighting to stay in the promotion places, with injuries a big concern.

Sands Lane and Clifton Rangers Athletic clash again a few weeks after Sands Lane came out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Daniel Carr and the ever-reliable Dominic Howarth.

Games are running out for Clifton Rangers Athletic to get that first win of the season, but they might be able to use home surroundings to their advantage.

Lee Mount saw their perfect record ended last time out in Division One. After looking like they were about to extend their perfect record to six games after goals from Callum Meade and Gareth Gaukroger, back came FC Panda Reserves to end the run. They’ll face fellow unbeaten side Cock Of The North with both sides able to go top if other results go their way.Park FC will try to maintain top spot when they face Ryburn Valley at Savile Park. The two sides met in October in a 3-2 win for the leaders. FC Panda Reserves will try and go top should the leaders slip up, but they’ll have to beat what should be a Wire Works side out to prove a point after their battering last weekend in the cup by Premier side Cock & Bottle. The other game sees Woodhouse face struggling Snowdon. The away side have one win in ten league games and in their previous encounter found themselves on the end of a 7-4 defeat. Their issues lie defensively, and that could be their undoing again. Mirfield Town try to climb off the foot of the table as they face Deighton WMC in the Briggs Priestley Calder Valley Sunday League. Last year’s Heavy Woollen champions have had a torrid time of it this season, mainly due to the struggle to get games on, but when they have managed to play, they simply haven’t reached the high expectations. FC Hounds will try to finally play their second-round tie in the WRCFA Sunday Cup after several postponements. Elsewhere in the cup, Linthwaite travel to Kirkstall Crusaders Academy, Whitkirk Wanderers welcome Feathers, Hollins Holme face FC Rawdon and finally Clifton Rangers will try to cause a major upset when they face the current holders Shepherds Arms.

Wellington Westgate will travel to Thornbury Celtic in the third-round of the WRCFA Sunday Trophy.

Results - Division Two: Halifax Rangers 2-2 Sands Lane Fixtures - Premier: Mirfield Town v Deighton WMC. Division One: Cock Of The North v Lee Mount, Ryburn Valley v Park FC, Wire Works v FC Panda Reserves, Woodhouse v Snowdon Division Two: Clifton Rangers Athletic v Sands Lane, Halifax Rangers v Old Pond, Old Post Office v Clifton Rangers Reserves, Triangle v Battyeford.