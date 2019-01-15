Sunday League: Panda close in on league leaders Bradshaw

FC Panda took their chance to close the gap on Premier Division leaders Bradshaw by winning 3-1 at Siddal Place.

The result leaves FC Panda just three points behind Bradshaw with three games in hand.

Feathers are level on points with FC Panda after a 4-1 win at Hollins Holme.

Hollins boss Steve Parker felt he should take the rap for the defeat, in which the damage was done in the first half, as the visitors took a 3-0 lead and increased Hollins’ fears near the foot of the Premier Division.

Parker said: “I take the blame. I picked the wrong formation and we never got hold of the ball or passed properly.”

The manager sent on three substitutes and switched to a 4-4-2 formation for the second half and although Hollins improved against the wind, the damage had been done.

“We went back to doing what we are good at, winning the second balls and tackles but the horse had bolted,” he said.

Christian Silkstone and Tom Hosker were among Feathers’ first half scorers.

Sam Tattersall got one back, powering the ball into the middle of the goal after a Joe Gibson free-kick had taken a deflection of a defender. However, Corey Henderson had the last word for Feathers with on 85 minutes.

Waiters Arms boss Adam Fenton believes the title is FC Panda’s to lose after watching his side draw 2-2 at home to Ryburn United in awful conditions. Waiters started bright and missed a couple of good early chances through Danny Cook and Reece Uttley but found themselves behind when Jake Finch slotted home from the edge of the area for Ryburn after James Waggett had been dispossessed.

Waiters got back on level terms just before the break when Adam Helliwell slipped Danny Cook in and he slotted smartly past the on rushing Lewis Scott.

The second half was much the same with both sides trying to play and Waiters managed to get their noses in front when Kev Talbot chased down a long Ethan Daly kick and slotted home from 10 yards.

This didn’t deter Ryburn though and the young side battled to the end with Jake Tait forcing Daly into two smart saves and with five minutes to go Daly spilled a free kick into the path of Kain Forbes who smashed home a well deserved equaliser.

Waiters boss Fenton said: “Full credit to Ryburn they fully deserved their point and played some good stuff given the conditions.

“I hope they manage to keep their team together and challenge in the next few years.

“The title is more or less with FC Panda now in my opinion so we will try concentrate on next week’s big cup clash with Feathers and trying to finish with some silverware.”

Elsewhere, Lee Mount thrashed bottom-club Ryburn Valley 8-0.

In Division One, there was an upset as leaders FC Panda Reserves lost 3-2 at home to Old Pond.

But second-placed Thrum Hall couldn’t take advantage, as they also lost, 5-3, at King Cross Park.

Cock and Bottle are only five points off top spot and have five games in hand, after putting nine past Barum Top without reply in difficult weather conditions on Saville Park.

Hayden Keris started the scoring inside 10 minutes, sliding the ball home. Keris had another chance moments later, but failed to hit the target.

Four goals in six minutes late in the first half ensured the visitors had a comfortable lead going into the break. Antony Brown, Zak Waddington (2) and Damo Randall with the goals.

Leon Hurles-Brook scored on 50 minutes. Brown and Hurles-Brook both added a second each before Zak Waddington completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Woodhouse FC maintained their winning streak in Division One with a 2-0 win over Halifax Rangers on windy Savile Park.

They handed a debut to Conor Minta and he was solid in defence alongside Gavin Higgins, Stefan Parker and Ben Gledhill, who made one fantastic goal line clearance.

Ryan Horan controlled the ball in midfield and sent it wide to Keenan Fielden. His cross found Jay Connor, who beat opponents and finished from a tight angle.

The second half saw a heated exchange between Ryan Bulcock and two opponents, and all three were all booked.

Horan was also behind Woodhouse’s second goal, finding Joe Connor with a beautiful through ball which was smashed home.

When Woodhouse substitute Jake Lorimer handled the ball, Rangers were awarded a penalty but Keegan Gee pulled of a fantastic double save.