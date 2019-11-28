Sunday League: Panda in pole position for visit of strugglers Birstall

Bottom-side BIrstall CC will have to man the barricades when they visit Premier Division leaders FC Panda in the Calder Valley Sunday League.

Panda will be brimming with confidence after their 8-4 win last weekend over Cock & Bottle 8-4, which put them top.They are unbeaten in their last seven league games and beat Birtsall 13-3 earlier this season.

FC Panda

The away side are still only six points from safety in the Premier Division, but with eight defeats from eight, it’s difficult to see how they will get the points required.

The other game in the top division sees Mirfield Town host Deighton WMC. Robert Evans seems the dangerman for Mirfield as he bagged a brace in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, which Deighton went on to win 3-2, but it’s often a close game between the two sides, with each of them winning their respective home fixtures last season.

The rest of the top flight clubs are in the WRCFA Sunday Cup. FC Hounds will face Colton, Feathers try to get past Woodcock AFC, Linthwaite travel to Kirkstall Crusaders, Cock & Bottle host HT Sports, Hollins Holme battle it out with FC Rawdon and Clifton Rangers welcome Shephards Arms to Leeds Road.

Unbeaten Cock Of The North face bottom side Thrum Hall in Division One. The home side will be looking to make it seven games without defeat in the league as they attempt to close the gap to the top. Ryburn Valley host FC Panda Reserves, where a win for the home side would see them close to within two points of their opponents.

Wire Works will face Ravenswharfe again this weekend. The Huddersfield side have beaten them twice already this season, including the win last Sunday in the League Cup.Other sides in the division will face others in the WRCFA Sunday Trophy. Wellington Westgate will go to Thornbury Celtic, Lee Mount travel to K Town United, Park FC face Woodhouse again after a couple of eventful encounters between the pair.

The only Division Two clash sees high-flying Spen FC travel to Sands Lane. The two sides met on the opening weekend, where James Heeley bagged a hat-trick for the league leaders in a 5-2 win.

Dominic Howarth seems to be the main danger for the home side, but it will need more than him to put in a performance to end the perfect run of their opponents.The other sides in action this weekend will be battling it out in the WRCFA Sunday Trophy. Halifax Rangers host Sporting Pudsey Wharfedale, Old Post Office travel to Woodlands and finally Clifton Rangers Reserves will play Sporting Pudsey Combination at Fleet Lane.

Results - Premier Division: FC Panda 8-4 Cock & Bottle, Mirfield Town A-A Hollins Holme. Division Two: Barum Top 3-9 Old Post Office, Sands Lane 2-1 Clifton Rangers Athletic, Triangle 4-2 Clifton Rangers Reserves. League Cup: Battyeford 4-12 Woodhouse, Halifax Rangers 0-8 Lee Mount, Wire Works 5-1 Ravenswharfe.

Fixtures - Premier Division: FC Panda v Birstall CC, Mirfield Town v Deighton WMC. Division One: Cock Of The North v Thrum Hall, Ryburn Valley v FC Panda Reserves, Wire Works v Ravenswharfe. Division Two: Sands Lane v Spen FC.