Sunday League: Panda still in the driving seat in Premier Division title race

A Liam Carroll hat-trick helped keep Bradshaw top of the table, but FC Panda remain in the driving seat in the Premier Division title race.

Bradshaw beat Lee Mount 5-2 at Natty Lane, with Jonathan Jones and Ashley Scully also finding the net.

Old Pond's Kai Hallwood grabbed a hat-trick off the bench

But unbeaten Panda’s 5-3 win at Ryburn Valley means they are levels on points with Bradshaw, but with two games in hand.

Waiters Arms powered to a comfortable victory over third placed Feathers with a comprehensive 6-0 away victory at Shroggs Park.

Lee Wood drew an excellent save from Feathers Tom Hiley before the same player opened the scoring with a great strike from the edge of the area.

Waiters doubled their lead with a superb Colin Maguire strike after neat work from Reece Uttley and Danny Cook.

The Feathers then got blown away with quick fire goals from Wood and Dave Chappell with smart one on one finishes and then Wood completing his hat trick from a Chappell pass.

Cook then got his 3rd in as many games to complete the rout, the only negative being the dismissal of Daniel Crosland.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: “Although the league’s gone now it’s important we keep some form up for the cup matches and aim to finish in the top three.

“We played some good stuff and hopefully that will keep us in good stead.”

Hollins Holme ended their long, long wait for a third league win of the season with a richly-deserved 4-1 home success over Siddal Place.

The first half at Calder Holmes Park was scoreless with few chances but Hollins stepped up a gear for 25 minutes after the break to take a 3-0 lead.

Andy Butterworth scored twice in five minutes, with a header from a corner and then from the penalty spot after Jack Gormley had been fouled.

Big Joe Gibson, playing up front with Chris Garbutt partnering Butterworth in the centre of the defence, cashed in on good work from James Chadwick to extend the lead.

Place pulled one back as Hollins typically lost their way for five minutes but Harry Crane came on and scored a goal from nothing with five minutes left.

Manager Steve Parker was relieved that his side’s decent play had at last yielded a positive result and said Butterworth, Chadwick and the hard-working Gormley had been outstanding.

Woodhouse FC extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 6-3 home win over King Cross Park in Division One.

Ryan Bulcock took the captain’s armband in place of Luke Simmonds, one of three key absentees, and drove the home side on.

Woodhouse were soon in the lead. Jay Connor played an excellent ball to the feet of Jordan Mitchell, who coolly slotted home.

Park drew level with a penalty conceded by Adam Gray and central defenders Gavin Higgins and Ben Gledhill were solid as the visitors looked for a second.

Mitchell grabbed his second after more good work from Connor and a Gray throw-in caused panic in the box and saw Park’s keeper parry the ball into his own net.

Gray shot over from two yards out but Joe Gale collected the ball from Ryan Horan and his thunder bolt of a shot made it 4-1.

Woodhouse conceded two quick goals to put the game back in the melting pot but Bulcock eased home nerves after linking with Mitchell, who then completed his hat-trick after Bulcock’s good work.

Co-manager Jack Naylor praised Gledhill and Mitchell and said: “The desire and fight was there from the off.”

Old Pond made a tremendous comeback against high flying Thrum Hall, as Paul

Taylor’s team came from 4-1 down to win 6-4.

After Pond’s Dan Barnes saved a penalty, Jonathon Gibson notched his 17th goal of the season with a curling shot into the top corner beyond the stopper.

Marcus Reynolds levelled after good work from Glen Hall and Ben Ireland, but Alex O’Keefe made no mistake from the spot to restore Hall’s lead.

Either side of the interval O’Keefe completed his hat-trick, first breaking the offside trap to race home and finish before latching upon some hesitancy

in the Pond defence and making it 4-1.

But Kai Hallwood’s introduction proved the catalyst for an unlikely looking comeback. His cross was slotted home by Hall before he scored himself following a number of blocked efforts in the penalty area.

Reynolds found Hallwood for his second and the equaliser,and Pond now had the wind in their sails and from a three-goal deficit went in front for the first time when Ireland broke clear and made no mistake in slotting past the keeper.

The result was wrapped up in the dyeing moments when Hallwood capped off his impressive cameo by snapping up a rebound to bag his hat-trick.

Cock & Bottle made it through to the Sunday Trophy semi-final with a 5-3 victory over Clifton Rangers.

The Sunday League Division One favourites continue to fly the flag for Halifax in this season’s competition, and struck early when Carlton Pownall reacted first to a spilled ball by the Clifton keeper, firing home from six yards.

Antony Brown doubled the lead just after 20 minutes, when a pin point accurate diagonal ball from Dan Wilczynski was expertly taken down by the in-form striker, who rounded the keeper and finished from 20 yards.

Clifton got back into the game with a goal early in the second half, but two minutes later Gareth Sherwood restored the two goal cushion when his deflected shot found the net.

Brown added a fourth and his second of the game, but the away team were not giving up and forced a penalty following a hand ball, which was neatly tucked away.

Brown completed his hat trick 15 minutes from time, putting the game beyond Rangers, who added a consolation in stoppage time.

Cock & Bottle now await to find out their semi-final opponent.

The draws for the semi-finals for two cups have been made.

The Outdoor World Direct Senior Cup semi-finals are:

Siddal Place v FC Panda

Ryburn Valley v Waiters Arms

Ties to be played on February 24.

The Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup are:

Woodhouse FC v Cock & Bottle

FC Panda Reserves v Barum Top

Ties to be played March 10.