Sunday League: Premier Division leaders Bradshaw dumped out of Senior Cup

Premier Division leaders Bradshaw were knocked out of the Senior Cup after a shock penalty shoot-out defeat to bottom club Ryburn Valley.

After a 1-1 draw, Ryburn prevailed 7-6 in the shoot-out - a terrific result for a club with only one league win to their name all season.

Waiters Arms also went through on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Feathers in an even game at Shroggs Park.

Both goals came in the first half, Christian Silkstone scoring for Feathers and Lee Wood for Waiters.

The second half was full of half chances with neither side really pressing and only a save from Charlie Holt-Conway after Adam Helliwell had released Lee Wood in the last five minutes kept the scores level.

When it came to spot kicks, Feathers missed their fourth penalty and Dan Crosland had a chance to win it for Waiters but his effort was stopped by Holt-Conway.

However, Ethan Daly’s save from Harvey Walsh settled matters in Waiters’ favour.

Waiters boss Fenton said: “It’s always a tough game against Feathers, I’ve got a lot of time for them, they are young, enthusiastic and try to play football, although we owed them one for last year’s semi defeat.

“It’s well documented our abysmal semi final record only winning four in our time but hopefully we’ll get some players back fit and whoever we get we hope we can reach the final and finish on a high.”

They are joined by Siddal Place in the last four after they won 8-2 at Ryburn United, whose goals from Gareth Robertshaw and Thomas Sanderson were in vain.

The final semi-final place goes to FC Panda, who beat Hollins Holme 6-3 in their quarter-final.

Hollins boss Steve Parker thought five of the six goals his side conceded had been preventable but said the visitors were the best footballing side in the top division on their day.

Panda took a 3-1 lead in the first half with the ball repeatedly chipped over home keeper Rob Laycock’s head. James Chadwick scrambled Hollins’ goal from a George Bamford corner.

Dave Burnett kept Hollins in the hunt with possibly their best goal of the season after the break. They strung together several passes before Richard Laycock chipped the defence and Burnett showed good control and finished in fine style.

Panda kept picking off Hollins on the break to estabish a 5-2 lead and although Bamford got a third goal for the home side, the visitors wrapped up victory five minutes form time.

In Division One, Cock & Bottle took their goal tally to 100 in 15 games in all competitions this season with a 16-1 win at home against Triangle FC.

Damo Randall started it all off a couple of minutes into the game, latching onto a 35 yard diagonal ball by Zak Waddington and taking it past the goalkeeper to place the ball into an empty net.

Randall doubled the lead inside 10 minutes before Hayden Keris grabbed his first of the game.

Leon Hurles-Brook continued his impressive goal scoring run with a neat finish. Randall completed his hat trick, and Keris grabbed his second before the half hour mark.

Two goals in two minutes made it 8-0, with Gareth Sherwood and quick thinking by Waddington providing them.

The visitors scored with a deflected goal just before the break.

Keris completed his hat trick after the interval, Hurles-Brook grabbed his second and Antony Brown got in on the act with a fine finish.

Five goals in the last ten minutes completed the scoring. Waddington lobbed the keeper from 30 yards, Randall got his fourth, and a late hat trick from man of the match Jordon Wadsworth capped off his fine performance.

Goals from Irfan Afzal, Suhail Bashir, Usman Khan and Haben Arigay helped leaders FC Panda to a 4-1 home win over Barum Top, while King Cross Park thrashed Halifax Rangers 6-0.

Woodhouse extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 3-3 draw away to Old Pond.

They started brightly and were soon in front. A long ball forward from Jack Jacques found Joe Connor, who teed up Keenan Fielden to smash home.

Some bad defending by Gavin Higgins allowed Old Pond to draw level but Joe Connor was wrestled to the floor and got up to make it 2-1 to the visitors from the spot.

Pond equalised at the start of the second half and could have taken the lead after a Ryan Bulcock foul but Keegan Gee pulled off a fantastic penalty save.

Gee next fine stop was followed by a punt up field and Ryan Horan flicked on for Jay Connor to beat one rival and restore Woodhouse’s lead with a rocket of a shot.

More sloppy defending saw Pond equalise and there one player from each team was red carded in the last 10 minutes.