Sunday League: Premier Division title contenders should pick up home wins

Top two FC Panda and Cock and Bottle both have what look like home bankers in the Briggs Priestley Calder Valley Sunday League this weekend.

Panda should inflict more misery on bottom side Clifton Rangers and could be forgiven for thinking the game is a foregone conclusion, but Clifton have been known for putting in big performances when they’re least expected.

Actions from Thrum Hall FC v Wire Works FC, at Savile Park. Pictured is Ben Roach and Regan Martin

Cock & Bottle will look to pounce should the leaders slip up. They face Deighton WMC for the first time this Sunday at Trinity Academy.

The visitors have lost all their fixtures on the road this season, which is rather alarming when you then visit a side that hasn’t been beaten at home in the league since April 2018. Another foregone conclusion perhaps? We’ll see.

The battle at the bottom is heating up; Mirfield Town got their first win of the season last time out and host FC Hounds, who are level on points with them in what could be a crucial match in the battle to beat the drop.

Linthwaite will face Park FC in the Halifax District Cup, whilst both Feathers and Hollins Holme feature in WRCFA Sunday Cup action.

Actions from Lee Mount v Ryburn Valley, at Natty Lane, Illingworth. Pictured is Danny Hildred making a break to score

Ravenswharfe can go top of Division One when they welcome bottom side Thrum Hall to Crawshaw Street.

The home side have picked things up after a mixed start, five wins on the bounce sees them with the opportunity to become league leaders with others featuring in cup competitions.

Sam Hewitt and Ben Smith are heavily lent on for the goals for the home side and they’ll fancy even more this weekend against the leaky defence of the visitors.

Ryburn Valley will look to quickly extinguish any concerns after their heavy defeat to Lee Mount last weekend. It won’t be easy when they face Cock of the North for the first time, but their main concern will be the lack of goals when playing at home.

Woodhouse and Snowdon face off in a relegation six pointer, while leaders Lee Mount travel to Wellington Westgate in the District Cup. Park FC face lower league Inter Batley in the League Cup.

Spen FC, leaders of Division Two, travel to struggling Battyeford. Despite struggling in the league, the home side are known to be quite difficult to beat and could fancy an upset here. Old Pond will look to bounce back from defeat last weekend when they welcome Barum Top to Lane Head.

Clifton Rangers Athletic will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce when they host Halifax Rangers.Triangle will look to close the gap to the promotion places when they go to Leeds Road to face Clifton Rangers Reserves, and Sands Lane go to West Vale to face Old Post Office.

Results – Division One: Lee Mount 10-2 Ryburn Valley, Ravenswharfe 3-2 Cock of the North, Thrum Hall 1-3 Wire Works. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Reserves 6-1 Old Pond, Inter Batley 0-5 Clifton Rangers Athletic, Sands Lane 2-1 Halifax Rangers, Spen FC 5-1 Barum Top. Fixtures – Premier Division: Cock & Bottle v Deighton WMC, FC Panda v Clifton Rangers, Mirfield Town v FC Hounds. Division One: Ravenswharfe v Thrum Hall, Ryburn Valley v Cock of the North, Woodhouse v Snowdon. Division Two: Battyeford v Spen FC, Clifton Rangers Athletic v Halifax Rangers, Clifton Rangers Reserves v Triangle, Old Pond v Barum Top, Old Post Office v Sands Lane.