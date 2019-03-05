Sunday League: Premier Division title in sight for FC Panda

FC Panda took a massive step towards the Premier Division title with a 3-1 win over Bradshaw.

Terriq Pervez’s hat-trick sealed the win for Panda, with Jordan Coduri netting for Bradshaw.

The result leaves unbeaten Panda - who won the title last season as Halifax Hammers - six points clear having played a game less.

The most points Bradshaw can accrue is 37, meaning four more points from Panda’s last four games will seal the title.

Third-placed Feathers won 3-2 at Siddal Place thanks to goals from James Crossfield, Liam Senior and Richard Veal. Darryl Camp netted a brace for Siddal.

Elsewhere, Hollins Holme thrashed Ryburn United 7-0, with two each for Andrew Butterworth, Joe Gibson and Sam Tattersall, and one for Jack Gormley.

Lee Mount beat Thrum Hall 4-1 in the Mel Owens Invitational Cup. Also in that competition, Hassan Ahmed’s goal earned FC Panda Reserves a 1-0 win at Woodhouse in a physical encounter.

Panda notched the winner when Woodhouse were caught in possession and a shot through a mass of bodies left Keegan Gee helpless.

Woodhouse thought they had equalised in the closing stages when Joe Connor latched onto Gray’s chipped ball and fired across for Stefan Parker to tap in, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

Cock and Bottle took another step towards the Division One title with a 10-0 mauling of Halifax Rangers.

Cock & Bottle need just two more wins from their remaining five games to win the title.

Rangers started brightly forcing a finger tip save from the Cock & Bottle keeper Matty Berry, pushing the ball onto the post which rebounded to safety.

The visitors eventually got into their stride. Zak Waddington scored the first goal on 17 mins before three goals in four minutes midway through the first half made things more comfortable - right back Luke Sherwood with an exquisite overhead kick before Damo Randall and Josh Miller both netted. Robbie Graham added another soon after to make it 5-0 at half-time.

Waddington added a further three after the break, and Randall also netted two more to complete his hat trick.

Triangle hauled themselves off the foot of the table with a 4-3 win at 10-man Old Pond in both sides’ final league game of the season.

They had a couple of unsuccessful sighters at Dan Barnes goal before

taking the lead with a penalty.

Lewis Holdsworth’s spectacular volley doubled the away side’s lead, but Pond pulled one back through Kai Hallwood.

Player-boss Paul Taylor restored parity for Pond, and the comeback was complete before half-time thanks to Marcus Reynolds’ looping header.

The match turned on a red card for Shane Kelly, after which a double from Holdsworth sealed only his side’s third league victory of the campaign.

Elsewhere, King Cross Park won 4-1 at Barum Top.