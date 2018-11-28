Sunday League: Second-half fightback earns Waiters a win

Waiters Arms overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to record a 4-1 win against strugglers Ryburn United at Kebroyd in the Premier Division.

Waiters started the brighter, hitting the bar within two minutes when Reece Uttley shanked an effort from an Ashton Richardson long throw and Kev Talbot had one superbly saved by Ryburn’s Lewis Scott.

Waiters continued to dominate yet were hit with a sucker punch just before half time when Jake Tait scored from the spot.

Half-time substitute Brad Tynan’s free kick was nodded home by Ashton Richardson, then after some good football, centre-half Macaulay Pincock found half a yard of space to volley home a great finish.

Waiters continued to press and made it 3-1 when Colin Maguire scored a penalty.

The scoring was completed when Uttley skipped through and finished well into the top corner.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: “I was grateful to have a full squad today and it really made the difference been able to use 3 subs, hopefully this can kick start us in the league now.”

Bradshaw won 6-3 at home to Ryburn Valley to move to within three points of leaders Feathers.

Ryburn’s goals at Natty Lane came from Dayle Maguire (2) and David Suddal.

Hollins Holme boss Steve Parker was unconcerned by his side’s 8-3 defeat away to Siddal Place on Sunday, labelling it “a freak result.”

Parker was happy with the form his Halifax FA Sunday Cup finalists showed at West Vale saying: “We played well and the only difference between the sides was that they took their chances and we didn’t.

“On a different day it could have been 8-8.”

A useful Place side took a 2-0 lead but Will Chadwick pulled one back, scoring at the second attempt.

The home side got a third and fourth before the break and Parker admitted he “let rip a bit.”

Hollins continued to work hard and Sam Tattersall got the visitors’ second, only for Place to move into a 6-2 lead.

Tom Barclay, who came on at half-time alongside fellow late arrival Lewis Cockroft, scored a third for the Valley side before the hosts added two more to their tally late on.

Hollins have only seven points from seven games, a modest return for the talent in the side, so it is no surprise that Parker rates his side a better team in knockout football.

Hollins will have a chance to prove that is the case when they host Bradford Sunday League side Wibsey in the county cup this weekend.

It will be their first game in this season’s competition after a couple of byes and Joe Gibson and Andy Butterworth will have joint care of the side in the absence of Pilling.

King Cross Park held Division One leaders FC Panda to a draw as the two sides shared 10 goals at Calderdale College.

Two goals each for Awais Ashfaq and Suhail Bashir, plus one from substitute Awais Khan, weren’t enough to seal the win for Panda.

Cock and Bottle took full advantage of FC Panda dropping points with a 6-2 win over Woodhouse FC.

Man of the match Leon Hurles-Brook opened the scoring on 10 minutes.

Joe Grimley doubled the home team’s lead just before the half hour mark, and

Josh Miller continued his excellent goal scoring run with a goal just before the break.

In the second half Woodhouse came out fighting. Gareth Sherwood extended the lead, latching onto the end of a whipped in free kick from Luke Sherwood.

Joe Grimley grabbed his second of the game to make it 5-0.

Woodhouse scored 2 goals in 5 minutes to give the visitors some hope of a comeback, but Cock & Bottle made sure of the win 10 mins from time when Gareth Sherwood rifled in a 25yd freekick in the top corner to grab his second of the game.

Third-placed Thrum Hall won 8-5 at Barum Top in an entertaining goal-fest on Savile Park.

Thrum Hall were in confident mood after beating table toppers Panda Reserves last week, and got off to a flying start with goals from Regan Martin and Jamie Casey inside the first three minutes.

It shocked Hall at just how easy and quickly they opened up Top, however they were in a greater state of shock after 20 minutes when they found themselves 4-2 down.

The early goals had lifted Top who went on to apply their own pressure. A mixture of defensive mistakes and neat finishing, including a 30 yard wonder strike meant Hall were now facing an uphill struggle.

Just before half time Hall’s Robinson was adjudged to have been fouled in the area and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, it was down to Drakes to dispatch his second spot kick in as many weeks.

In the second half Hall tried to continue on the front foot and on 56 minutes found the equaliser, the ball bouncing around the area fell to Martin on the edge of the box who shot into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later, Hall had the lead for the second time; a free kick from Drakes found Halls talisman Gibson who finished with a fine header into the top corner. Hall had found their feet and it wasn’t long before 5 became 6 as long ball from substitute Clissitt found dangerman Robinson who carried the ball into the box and cheekily dinked the keeper.

With Top becoming more deflated Hall were able to make it 7, Robinson this time the provider for Balika, who had only just come on as substitute.

With the game seemingly drifting away from Top they were able to muster a fifth goal for themselves, but it was too little too and late, and in the last couple of minutes Balika added another for Hall.

Elsewhere, Halifax Rangers won 1-0 at bottom-club Triangle.